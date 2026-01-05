Wolfpack Adds Talented Help on the Offensive Line

RALEIGH — With the transfer portal firing away and players all over the country looking for new homes, NC State is trying to bolster its roster for the 2026 season and replace some key losses. With three starting offensive linemen on their way out the door, the Wolfpack needed to make moves in the trenches.

That process began Monday, as East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon announced his commitment to NC State after a visit on Sunday. McCrimon marks the second signing for the Wolfpack, joining Victor Snow, a first-team All-MAC wide receiver from Buffalo, who committed to NC State on Sunday. While the addition is a big one, NC State still has work to do in the portal.

Bringing in the former ECU Pirate softens the blow after the Wolfpack got disappointing news Sunday. Starting left tackle and offensive stalwart Jacarrius Peak announced he was entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Raleigh, leaving the program with another hole on the offensive line, as Jalen Grant and Anthony Carter Jr. both graduated.

McCrimon, a first-team All-AAC selection in 2025, offers NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague an immediate option to replace Peak. The Wolfpack has some flexibility at the tackle spots between McCrimon and returning right tackle Teague Andersen, who allowed just one sack in his first season with the Pack after transferring in from Utah State.

At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, he would be a slightly bigger option than Peak was at one of the tackle spots. An immediate impact starter would help NC State protect quarterback CJ Bailey after he opted to return for his junior season in Raleigh. The prioritization of the offensive line in the transfer portal indicates that the Wolfpack is all in on building around Bailey in 2026.

Funnily enough, one of McCrimon’s worst performances of the 2025 season came against NC State, but the Wolfpack clearly saw his development and trajectory over the course of the season with the Pirates. He ended up becoming a key piece in one of the top offenses in the American Conference, going through the year without allowing a sack.

NC State still needs both depth and another starter for the interior portion of the offensive line, so the work for Tujague and the rest of the recruiting staff is far from complete. The Wolfpack hosted other offensive line pieces already in the first weekend of the portal being open, so that help is likely on the way alongside McCrimon.

