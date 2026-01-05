The Wolfpack Continues to Look at Offensive Line Transfers

RALEIGH — Dave Doeren and the NC State staff have been hard at work with the transfer portal open for two days already. The Wolfpack now faces a significant need for starting talent on the offensive line after the loss of left tackle Jacarrius Peak to the portal, but the program hosted a pair of options for that group over the weekend.

In addition to UConn offensive tackle Carsten Casady, NC State brought in East Carolina tackle Jimarion McCrimon and Akron center Delvin Morris, according to reports from both On3 and 247Sports. With holes all over the offensive line now, these visits became even more important for the assembly of the 2026 roster.

More on McCrimon

ECU OT Jimarion McCrimon is visiting NC State on Sunday, @On3sports has learned.https://t.co/Na6X6yLDC3 https://t.co/wOZUvuRzDV — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 4, 2026

McCrimon would be a massive win in terms of replacing Peak at one of the tackle spots. In his redshirt sophomore season with the Pirates, he earned First Team All-AAC honors after starting 13 games at left tackle. He was a force for one of the more successful offenses in the American Conference. McCrimon was in Raleigh on Sunday.

At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, he would be a slightly bigger option than Peak was at one of the tackle spots, depending on what NC State decides to do with rising junior tackle Teague Andersen, who allowed just one sack in the 2025 season. McCrimon allowed three sacks this season and played one of his worst games in the season opener against the Wolfpack. According to Pro Football Focus, he was stronger as a pass blocker than a run blocker, grading out with a 63.0 pass block grade.

More on Morris

Delvin Morris

OL Akron

SO 6’4 290

- 1000+ career snaps

- Has played all 5 positions

- Didn’t allow pressure ‘25

- Plays w/ chip on shoulder @morris_delvin @AscensionFB1 #BuiltFromTheLOS pic.twitter.com/TW2Aw4nTL6 — Coach Shane Burnham (@ShaneBurnham52) December 26, 2025

Morris could offer the Wolfpack another option in the interior part of the offensive line should he pick NC State after he visited Raleigh on Sunday. With the Zips, Morris moved all over the offensive line, logging snaps at center and both tackle spots during the 2025 season. In pass blocking opportunities, he allowed eight pressures and one sack in his 12 appearances, according to Pro Football Focus

At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Morris profiles as more of an option at guard or center, replacing Anthony Carter Jr. or Jalen Grant. The Akron lineman is still expected to visit other schools, including UCF and Houston, over the next week and did not announce a commitment after he visited with the Wolfpack on Sunday. Due to the loss of Peak and the other two starting linemen graduating, NC State must bolster its depth across the group.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE