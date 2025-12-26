Who Were NC State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players in 2025?

RALEIGH — NC State wrapped up its 2025 season with a 31-7 win over Memphis in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, the first victory in a bowl game since the Wolfpack defeated Arizona State in the 2017 Sun Bowl. It marked one of the high points of a rollercoaster season under head coach Dave Doeren.

Despite operating near the middle of the ACC standings throughout most of the season, NC State produced several major offensive standouts. Whether they were on the offensive line, catching passes or running the ball, these players helped drive the Wolfpack to eight wins. Here are the Wolfpack's four highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus, who also played over 300 snaps.

Redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Smothers showed tremendous promise down the stretch of the 2024 season and came incredibly close to becoming NC State's first 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Gallaspy ran for 1,091 yards in 2018 for the Wolfpack. The dynamic back exploded through the early portion of the season, racking up 114 yards after contact in the win over Virginia in Week 2.

While he finished behind freshman short-run specialist Will Wilson and blocking tight end Cody Hardy in the PFF standings for overall grades, those two players finished with fewer than 300 snaps. Smothers ended the year with a PFF grade for his overall offensive performance of 77.7.

Redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) returns a kick in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Scott exploded onto the scene with a monumental performance against Georgia Tech, but worked very well as a change-of-pace running back for Smothers during the entirety of the season. With Smothers in the transfer portal now, Scott looks poised to take over the duties as the top tailback for NC State in 2026.

PFF loved the redshirt freshman because of his ability as a pass blocker. He finished with a season-long grade of 65.3 in that category. His overall offensive score was 77.0.

Senior tight end Justin Joly

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) makes a touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Joly emerged as one of the strongest tight ends in the nation in his final season with the Wolfpack. While his receiving numbers dipped between his junior and senior years, he made great strides as a blocker, while also becoming sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey's go-to target in the end zone, leading NC State with seven touchdown receptions.

The veteran tight end exploded for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh, finishing with a PFF grade of 86.7 in that loss. Joly finished the 2025 season with an overall grade of 75.9.

Junior left tackle Jacarrius Peak

Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With Anthony Belton on the Green Bay Packers, Peak became the Wolfpack's left tackle after playing the 2024 season on the right side of the offensive line. It ended up being a fairly seamless transition for the athletic tackle, as he finished as the highest graded offensive lineman on the Wolfpack roster despite playing 849 snaps. He ended with a 74.8 overall grade.

In 456 pass blocking opportunities, Peak allowed just three sacks and seven pressures. The junior did everything he could to protect Bailey's blind side all year long.

