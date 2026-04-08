Why Gainey Should Look Closely at Tennessee Connections for NC State

RALEIGH — As NC State head coach Justin Gainey settles into his new position during transfer portal season, the right move could be to look at where he came from. Gainey spent the last five seasons as an assistant and the associate head coach at Tennessee, where he helped turn the Volunteers into one of the premier programs in the SEC during his tenure.

Now back at his alma mater, Gainey is trying to put together his first roster as a collegiate head coach, a stressful process in the modern era of the sport with the transfer portal firing away. However, the Wolfpack's new head coach could very well make it a more comfortable transition by going back into the well that led him to so much success over the last few seasons: Tennessee.

Volunteers in the portal?

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) signals a close shot during the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Six different members of Tennessee's 2025-26 roster under head coach Rick Barnes and Gainey as the lead assistant have already entered the transfer portal . The highlights include forward J.P. Estrella and guard Bishop Boswell, two players who were essential cogs in Tennessee's run to the Elite Eight in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Other players like Cade Phillips, Amari Evans and Jaylen Carey are also in the portal already, marking a fairly sizable exodus from Knoxville. While Gainey could want to try to leave Tennessee alone as much as possible as a nod to what the program did for him, there's a lot of talent already in the portal that might be difficult to pass on for a few reasons.

SEC grit in the ACC?

Tennessee associate basketball coach Justin Gainey tells players to sub in during an NCAA college basketball game against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his introductory press conference , Gainey repeatedly stated that his version of the Wolfpack would be built on toughness and would play a physical brand of basketball to make NC State fans proud. Will Wade's Pack got bullied at times, playing with a lack of positional size that caused major issues against larger teams in the ACC.

With Boswell, Estrella and either Carey or Phillips coming over from Tennessee, there would be a completely renewed element of toughness and physicality. Boswell emerged as one of the best defensive guards in the country under Gainey's tutelage, but also added some more offensive firepower in his two seasons with the Vols. He could be a floor general with an edge, as well as a translator for Gainey.

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey points during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke and Virginia, the ACC finalists for the 2025-26 season, played with size and physicality throughout the conference season. NC State didn't stand much of a chance against either team. However, an SEC-style roster in the ACC could catapult the Wolfpack much higher in those two categories.

Translation and simplification

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) shoots during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine just how lost the 2025-26 season would've been for the Wolfpack without Quadir Copeland . Wade brought the talented guard along with him from McNeese State and Copeland emerged as an All-ACC caliber player with more control over the offense as the season went on. That wasn't always the intention for Wade and his staff.

The initial plan was for Copeland to act as a translator for the rest of the roster, getting them up to speed and playing a role as a coach on the floor for the Wolfpack. If Gainey were to bring a few players from Tennessee in to do something similar, he might have an easier time than Wade did getting his other players up to speed on how he wants the Wolfpack to play.

NCAA Tournament experience

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee made the NCAA Tournament every single season with Gainey at the helm. One of the main selling points for Wade's roster was that he and his staff cherry-picked players with extensive postseason experience from other schools and planned to stick them together like a puzzle, ultimately building into a tournament juggernaut by the end of the year. It never happened.

Any player Gainey chooses to bring over from Knoxville would arrive with NCAA Tournament experience playing for him in some capacity. Boswell and Estrella each made it to the Elite Eight last season and the year before, although both played less earlier in their careers. They know what it takes to win, but more importantly, they know what Gainey wants in March. That's far more valuable than experience alone.