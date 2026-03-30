Why Josh Schertz Declined NC State's Unofficial Offer

RALEIGH — In relationships, sometimes the timing just isn't right. The same sentiment applies to coaching searches in college basketball. For NC State and Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz, the momentum was there, as was the interest. However, the timing didn't feel right for Schertz, who withdrew his name from the Wolfpack's list on Sunday.

NC State fans stormed social media to blame a lack of resources and other reasons for the Saint Louis boss backing away from an unofficial offer, but the truth is very different. Several factors likely drove Schertz's decision to back out, including his comfort with the Billekins not long after a trip to the NCAA Tournament in just his second season leading the program. On top of that, it might work out better for the Pack long-term.

Schertz is comfortable

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Many mid-major coaches make hasty jumps to the Power Four level in college basketball, which ultimately leads to larger problems down the line or a lack of success right away. Schertz became a very hot commodity in the coaching carousel over the course of the 2025-26 season, before several jobs even opened up. He reportedly declined an offer from Syracuse earlier in the cycle.

Schertz is expected to have considerable NIL resources at Saint Louis for the 2026-27 season, a fact made even more enticing by the fact that a mid-major program like SLU doesn't have to worry about splitting the revenue-sharing pie with a Power Conference football program. By all accounts, NC State made a strong, but unofficial, offer to Schertz, laying out a plan for NIL budget, which would've been impressive given the work that Wade did to improve that aspect of the program.

In a statement on X, Schertz explained that while he entertained offers, his heart still remains at Saint Louis. The school's commitment to him financially, which included a considerable extension earlier in the month, is a sign that both parties are fairly happy with the current situation. That being said, there are other factors in Schertz's decision to withdraw from the NC State opening.

Dominoes and bigger ponds

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks off the court after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Two idioms help encapsulate why Schertz might've chosen to decline the NC State position this early. The first: more dominoes are going to fall. With the North Carolina job open, the Tar Heels could be looking to lure a very big fish, such as Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, to Chapel Hill to replace Hubert Davis.

That brings Schertz to the second idiom: there will be bigger ponds to swim in than at NC State. While the Wolfpack is a highly historic program with a desire to return to that glory of the past, an opening like Arizona might be far more enticing to Schertz if he is really looking to jump higher.