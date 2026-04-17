Why NC State Needs a Decision From Paul McNeil Soon
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RALEIGH — Justin Gainey continues to operate in the transfer portal, trying to secure a future roster for NC State men's basketball just weeks after taking over the program. However, one massive question mark remains in the Wolfpack's retention picture: Will standout guard Paul McNeil stay or leave the Pack? Getting an answer soon would certainly help.
McNeil broke out in a big way during his sophomore season under former head coach Will Wade. While he's in the transfer portal to explore other opportunities, a window was left open for return, primarily because of McNeil's love for NC State and his loyalty to his home state and the program that took a chance on him after a prolific high school career. Still, Gainey needs to know the decision.
Planning for the rest of the portal
As of Friday, NC has made just one transfer portal addition since the portal opened on April 7, the day after the National Championship. Former Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond, a high-IQ scorer, became the first new member of the Wolfpack under Gainey. While adding a scoring guard seems like it would get in the way of McNeil, it won't. The players have different skillsets and the Wolfpack has a tremendous need for backcourt production.
That need is becoming increasingly stressful because of the Wolfpack's relative inactivity compared to some of the other programs in the ACC. Most of the nation's top 50 transfers transferred to other programs in the first 10 days of the portal process, with NC State remaining on the sidelines in most pursuits. Part of the reasoning for that is to avoid earning commitments from players who might disrupt a potential return for McNeil.
If McNeil's decision takes him elsewhere, NC State needs to quickly pivot to replace the 3-point shooting prowess of one of the best shooters in the ACC and even the country. The longer his decision takes, the fewer options Gainey and his staff will have to make that move. It might also force the Pack to look at a completely different version of its offense than what was originally planned.
Financial ramifications
Estimates of NC State's transfer portal budget are all over the map, but the widespread belief is that the program has a competitive number in relation to the rest of the ACC, outside of top-tier programs like Duke, UNC and Louisville. Still, there's no reason the Wolfpack shouldn't be competitive in the arms race occurring around the sport.
Some of the commitments have blown the large numbers from the 2025 offseason out of the water, complicating things for the Wolfpack. Budgeting while waiting for a decision from McNeil is complicated, as Gainey will need to make a competitive offer to keep the Rockingham, N.C., native in his home state. If McNeil picks somewhere else, NC State will still have a fairly large war chest to work with, but not as many players to attack it with. A pivot to aggressive recruiting might be the next step.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker