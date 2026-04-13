Why Paul McNeil Would Benefit From Another Season at NC State

RALEIGH — As NC State head coach Justin Gainey begins making noise in the transfer portal, one major retention question looms large over the program: What will Paul McNeil do? The sharpshooter reportedly intends to enter the transfer portal, although he hasn't made things official yet. However, he left things open for a return to the Pack after spending the first two seasons of his career there.

McNeil could be a key bridge player for Gainey as he tries to rebuild NC State following a mass exodus in the final days of the Will Wade era, which lasted just one season. The sophomore guard established a close relationship with Wade during their lone year together and also potentially played himself into the NBA Draft conversation. Still, he might benefit most from sticking it out in Raleigh.

Gainey could add another element to McNeil

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey during the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State's new coach established a reputation over his 20 years as an assistant as one of the best defensive coaches in the country. Most recently at Tennessee, Gainey helped the Volunteers become one of the most consistent and stingy defenses in the country in all five seasons he spent there, something many around Raleigh hope travels with Gainey.

At 6-foot-5, McNeil has the athleticism and wingspan to develop into a much stronger defender. He had several chase-down blocks and incredibly bouncy defensive highlights during the 2025-26 season under Wade. Gainey might see the potential in the talented guard and tap into it even further if he can convince him to stay, turning McNeil into a 3-and-D weapon.

An opportunity to leave a legacy

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11), forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) during the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

McNeil, like Gainey, is a native of North Carolina, hailing from nearby Rockingham. As a high schooler, the guard made a name for himself when he shattered the state record for most points in a game, scoring 71 points. He ultimately decided to stay close to home and chose NC State, joining then-coach Kevin Keatts. He stuck it out through one coaching change.

When he earned a starting role under Wade with his work ethic and incredible 3-point shooting, McNeil became a fan favorite at NC State. His confident personality and love for the area and school only helped with that. Now, he has a chance to take that love to another level if he chooses to stay in Raleigh for one more season.

Buying time for the pros

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) pressured by Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There are completely reasonable financial reasons for McNeil to make a move, as some of the reported offers for other high-profile transfers are truly life-changing numbers for college athletes. However, if the decision comes down to NC State and the NBA Draft process, it's probably in McNeil's best interest to stay put for one more season.

After averaging 13.8 points on 42.7% from 3-point range in his sophomore year, McNeil's usage and role would be even bigger should he choose to return to NC State. Another season with even gaudier numbers, coupled with potential defensive improvements under Gainey's watch, could vault the guard from second-round pick into first-round conversations.