EXCLUSIVE: Keland Shelton Talks Wolfpack Recruitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been searching for their next 2027 commit, and has been targeting many different players. This includes Keland Shelton, who is a 2027 wide receiver from the state of North Carolina. He attends Providence High School in the state of North Carolina, and is one of the better prospects in the state.
Shelton recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail his recruitment and more important details from his process.
"Coach DJ Eliot does a good job with texting me every other week with videos and graphics, basically trying to give me a little feel of what NC State is about. So I would say as of right now with NC State I’m in the most contact with Coach Dj. We don’t have the best relationship right now because the communication isn’t consistent, but hopefully that will grow," the Wolfpack target stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack target is set to visit soon.
"I’m supposed to be visiting NC State for a game, I’m still working on my full schedule, so I’ll announce that soon."
The Wolfpack target has been feeling love from a few schools the most, but one SEC school has started to set the pace in his recruitment.
"Right now the school that is recruiting me the most has to be Tennessee, I’ve been up there a lot and have a decent relationship with everyone on the staff, they Text me consistently, I’ve had staff phone calls with them, they send me mail, everything just feels right about Tennessee and the recruiting process with them. I’m also hearing from a lot of big schools though, I may not have an offer from Ole Miss as of right now but they are on me heavy as well, I’m currently working on locking in a date with them aswell to visit, Coach Weslee told me that I was a priority target for them so definitely look forward to that relationship."
What is next for the talented prospect?
"Really, what’s next for me in the recruitment process is being patient, it’s a lot of schools in contact with me right now waiting to see what I’m gonna do this upcoming season, which is fine but I love communication over anything, any school that isn’t consistently talking to me will be cut off mid season."