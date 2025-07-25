EXCLUSIVE: Gunnar Alm Talks Early North Carolina State Baseball Commitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have a popular presence in many different sports. While there are a lot of fans who will support the football team, it is worth noting that they have one of the better baseball programs in the world.
This is simply due to the fact that they have an awesome coaching staff, as well as a great recruiting culture that has helped them land many different elite prospects. This includes Gunnar Alm. Alm is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class. He is rated as a perfect 10 by Perfect Game. This means he is expected to be an elite college prospect or a highly rated MLB Draft pick.
"The coaching staff, for sure, has been so personable. It just felt so right for me. I will also say the baseball program has been top-tier the past few years. I’ve been committed since before the rule. It’s been about 3 years almost. It was the beginning of my freshman year. As soon as I toured the campus with my dad, I knew, " the commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his NC State commitment.
The talented prospect has set himself some goals for college.
"My personal goals for NC State are to come in and give myself a chance to start immediately when I get there. My other goal is to get a degree as well as get drafted. But more than anything, I want to win. Going to Omaha would be awesome. I want my dad and mom to be able to watch me play in Omaha for free. Also, I want to get drafted out of NC State and play in the MLB."
Will the talented prospect be peer recruiting with this staff?
"Yes, absolutely, any chance I get to persuade somebody, I do. I just tell them how awesome my experience with the staff has been so far and just how awesome the program is."
The talented commit left off with a message to the fans, who have kept up with his recruitment.
"The thing I would say to the fans is nobody will work harder and care more than me. All I’ve wanted to do is play college and pro baseball. My parents were really good athletes; they both played in college. So they have taught me the kind of mindset you have to have. Also, I just can’t wait to get to campus!"