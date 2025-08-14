North Carolina State Target Puts Wolfpack in Top 8
The North Carolina State Wolfpack are always active in recruiting. If you have ever heard the term "active sleep"... that is basically NC State in recruiting.
They take the 24/7 hours and make it a reality. They have hit all stages very hard. These stages including the evaluation stage where they go and watch film and breakdown a prospect, the offer stage where they extend an offer to the prospects that they want to move forward with, the visit stage where they ask prospects and get prospects on a visit so they can meet with these players face to face.
Then going and visiting recruit phase when the coaches get the chance to often return the favor of a player visiting them or if they aren't returning the favor they are making a first move, the commitment phase where they can get these players to pull the trigger on making a verbal pleadge to come to their program, and of course the final step other than getting them on campus being the big bow on top with signing their prospects.
The Wolfpack have many players on their recruiting board that they look to complete these steps with, including a player who recently released a top 8 schools that included the North Carolina State Wolfpack. That player being one of the better players in the state of Ohio: Tarris Bouie.
He is from Geneva, Ohio and he attends SPIRE Academy High School. He included many schools in his top schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Marquette Golden Eagles, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns, the Georgetown Hoyas, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
He has yet to set his official visit slate, which is expected to be his next step, as he is one of the better players in the nation for basketball. According to 247Sports Composite, he is rated as the third best shooting guard, the 4th best in the state of Ohio, and the 40th best player in the nation. This is good enough to give him his high four-star ranking.
The Wolfpack have some work to do here, but luckily for them they have time to do so. Making his top 8 was a huge step in the right direction, as they look to do what the rest of the field hopes they can.. land his commitment.