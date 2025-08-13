Sydney Savoury Receives Her North Carolina State Wolfpack Basketball Offer
The NC State Wolfpack wants to land the best of the best when it comes to any sports, as they want the best players so they can play the best when it comes to game days. This starts with offering players, which the NC State Wolfpack has been doing recently.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been looking to introduce themself to many new prospects in a plethora of different sports. The Wolfpack has yet to land a commit in many of the basketball classes. This includes the 2027 recruiting class.
Luckily for the Wolfpack, they did land a 2026 recruit by the name of Annsley Trivette, who announced her commitment to the program on Monday. The Wolfpack has many prospects on their recruiting board for both classes, as they are recruiting the best of the best in the 2027 recruiting class.
By nature, with that statement, the player they recently offered falls under that category. That player is 2027 star prospect Sydney Savoury. Savoury is from is one of the better players in the nation, and is one of the most recruited prospects in the nation.
Savoury is recruited by many different programs, including some of the biggest names in the basketball scene. The Wolfpack has many different targets, but one could argue that since the offer on August 5th, the talented recruit is their top target.
Savoury is a shooting guard in the class of 2027 and holds offers from schools such as the Florida Gators, the Kentucky Wildcats, the LSU Tigers, the Oregon Ducks, and more. The NC State Wolfpack is recruiting her heavily, as he is already one of the highest-rated recruits in the nation.
She is one of the best players in the nation and is ranked as the 8th player in the nation, the second player at the position, and the best player in the state. That state is the state of Michigan. She resides in the state of Michigan, as she is from Belleville, Michigan, and attends Belleville High School.
Savoury is primed for another major season, as she was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Michigan last season. She averaged nearly 30 points a game last season, and could very well hit that mark this season. She isn't a selfish player either as she is one of the better playmakers in the class.
