North Carolina State Set to Lead OVs For Cole Cloer
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been one of the better teams in a plethora of different recruitments. They have been doing a great job in the recruitment of some of their best targets on their board, as they have been extending as many warm welcomes as they can in hopes of getting these prospects on campus.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been recruiting many different recruits, and has convinced many of these top targets to take an official visit.
North Carolina State Set To Lead The Way For IMG Academy's Cole Cloer
One of the top players on their recruiting board is one of the better players in the state of Florida. He attends on of the better programs in the state of Florida, as he is one of the better players on IMG Academy, which is a popular program for all sports.
They have been the host of many different basketball recruits, including Lamelo Ball, who is now the star player of the Charlotte Hornets. IMG Academy is stacked 1-5 and it is safe to say Cole Cloer is one of the better players, if not the best player on the team.
Cloer has many different official visits scheduled at this time. This includes the NC State Wolfpack, who is set to host the talented prospect, but what puts them in a tricky spot is the fact they are kicking off his official visit slate.
They have many different competitors in this recruitment that they will have fight off. This includes many different teams that the Wolfpack is connected to including their biggest rivals the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The NC State Wolfpack will be battling the Florida Gators, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Kentucky Wildcats. He is rated as the 10th best small forward in the 2026 recruiting class, the 5th best player in the country, and the 25th best player in the nation (according to 247Sports).
They will have to be nearly flawless if they want to land a talented prospect like Cloer and going first in the official visit slate. Statistically speaking, the team who gets the final official visit usually has the best odds to win the recruiting battle. The Wolfpack can still land the talented prospect despite not having favorable odds, as anyone in his recruitment can land his commitment if they do well enough in the visit slate