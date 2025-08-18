Wolfpack Alum Showcases Fireworks to Giants’ Preseason Game
New York Giants fans saw a spectacle that only one quarterback in the NFL is always good for. The moonball is a Russell Wilson special, and he put it on display for all of New York with an 80-yard pass to receiver Beaux Collins.
The former Wolfpack quarterback was named the Giants' starter last month by head coach Brian Daboll. This is his second outing as the team's starter, as the offensive unit gets valuable reps to get ready for the NFL season that is inching closer by the day.
Week 2 Performance
Outside of the deep ball, Wilson had an average night. He started four drives, with one only ending in a score. His final stat line of the night was four completed passes for 108 yards and an interception. Not the most productive outing, but the 80-yard deep shot is still a good sign.
"What's been great is just the team camaraderie," Wilson said after the game. "I think the locker room, the sideline, just how connected we are, the defense, the offense, the special teams. We're all having a blast."
The major accident on the night was the one interception Wilson threw. It didn't look very clear from the TV angle, as it seemed he just threw the ball directly to the Jets defender for an easy interception. There isn't any panic in Wilson's eyes when asked about it, as the veteran knows, growing pains happen.
"Just a little miscommunication," Wilson said. "I'll be better there for him and we were on two different pages, I guess, but that is really more, so trusting him early. Kind of put the ball up right before he moved, and it's football. The good thing is it happened in the preseason, we get to see it and talk about it, and that's why you play these games, you get better, you learn, and we all work together.
Offensively, it was a struggle most of the night, but there is optimism as wide-out Malik Nabers didn't see any action as he's dealing with an undisclosed injury. The Giants are most likely being cautious, but for Wolfpack fans, it's just three more weeks until the former two-time All-ACC Selection will take the field in the iconic Giants blue.
