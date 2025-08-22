NC State Announces Carter-Finley Stadium Enhancements
The fan experience has become even more important across college sports over the last few years. With an increased need to generate new revenue, universities around the country have tried to elevate the game day environment as much as possible.
North Carolina State decided to enhance the experience at Carter-Finley Stadium ahead of the 2025 season and announced a series of exciting new changes.
The Wolfpack is set to begin the season in less than a week when the team takes on East Carolina on Thursday night in a rematch of the 2024 Military Bowl.
Upgrading 'Raleighwood' Area
Nestled in the northeast corner of Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleighwood became a destination for Wolfpack fans on game days. The 25,000 sq. ft section included several unique food and beverage options, tents and even live entertainment like music.
In 2025, NC State Athletics wants to 'foster a dynamic environment' at Carter-Finley. To do that, Raleighwood experienced a number of upgrades.
"The addition of a shade structure, big-screen TVs showing live game broadcasts, a surround-sound system, and a bar serving beer and wine will give the area more of a sports bar feel for fans to congregate, unwind, and of course, cheer on the Pack," the statement from NC State Athletics said.
More Food for Fans
Concessions are an enormous part of the game day experience. The Wolfpack announced some changes to the food selection at Carter-Finley Stadium.
"Alpaca will have a location on the concourse adjacent to Raleighwood.
Wolf & Hen will be serving up chicken tenders & fries as well as other game day favorites in Raleighwood," the statement said.
Additionally, the university renewed an old partnership with fast food favorite Chick-fil-A. The chicken joint will have stalls located on the stadium concourse once again.
Other Changes
Most of the additional changes announced were logistical. One of the gates on the south end of the stadium near the program's Murphy Center will no longer act as a public gate.
The main scoreboard was renamed the Andy Albright Scoreboard to reflect the Albright family's deep commitment to enhancing the Wolfpack experience for student-athletes, fans and the greater NC State community.'
Fans will storm Carter-Finley in just a few days to watch the Wolfpack take the field for the first time in 2025.
