Marohn Previews His Junior Season with Wolfpack Baseball
RALEIGH — NC State baseball walked away from the Regional loss in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament knowing it needed to improve across the board to return to Omaha for the College World Series.
Head coach Elliott Avent worked to add valuable pieces in the transfer portal, but also retained critical players, including left-handed pitcher Ryan Marohn. Now in his junior season with the Wolfpack and second year as a full-time starter, Marohn worked hard to improve his game during the offseason and seems confident in the 2026 team after fall ball.
Watch Marohn's Fall Availability here
Marohn's Quotes
On the difference between his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Wolfpack
- "I was really just trying to get my body better. Every year, just going out there, competing and just working over the winter break is when I've made the most strides going into the season. Do it again this year, hopefully. Get good results again."
- "Just the increased workload from my freshman year to my sophomore year, that was definitely something that talked about after my freshman season. They told me after that season you're going to start next year, your innings are going to go up, but we need you to get your body ready and stuff, so that's what I did."
On teammate Jacob Dudan potentially joining the starting rotation in 2026
- "I definitely think he could. He did a lot over the summer ... What he did in the Cape, I think he had three or four starts and proved he could start and everything. He pitched a lot for us on Team USA and obviously did really well."
- "I definitely think he has the ability to. Adding two new pitches, going from four-seam/slider to four-seam/sinker/slider/changeup... I think he could definitely be a very good start for us this year."
On how young hitters on the Wolfpack are helping him prepare for the upcoming season
- "Today was my first time throwing to hitters and Devin Mitchell took me deep. I actually grew up with Devin in Northern Virginia ... I've known Devin for a while and I'm really happy he's on our team this year."
- "Not just him, other guys. New guys, even the returners, everyone worked really hard so I think that's really good for us."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.