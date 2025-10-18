Johnson Ready To Bring Power and Speed to Wolfpack Baseball
RALEIGH — After bowing out of the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament in the regional round, NC State coach Elliott Avent took to the transfer portal to add pieces and get the Wolfpack back to the College World Series in Omaha.
One of those new pieces was junior college infielder Sherman Johnson. After starting his career at Dallas Baptist University, a prominent baseball program, Johnson opted to play at McLennan Community College for a season.
In 59 games, he hit .319 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 51 RBIs. As the Wolfpack wrapped up the fall training program on Tuesday and played its final scrimmage Thursday night, Johnson seemed confident he would be a plus for the 2026 roster.
Johnson Transcript
On his initial thoughts of Raleigh and the NC State program after the fall
- "I love it. Coaches are great. Raleigh and North Carolina is really good. Lot of food places to eat at, so it's good."
- "Athletic department is great. They take care of us. They treat us right. The tradition here is Omaha and coach Avent has embedded that in our heads, so that's the goal, to win a nationahl championship."
On his feelings about the other infielders after fall ball
- "It's been great. Infield players, it's going to be great. It always is. We're going to compete, we're going to be out there and defend well, so it's good."
On how potent the team's offense will be in the 2026 season
- "I think we're going to be able to hit well. I think we're going to hit a lot of homers. I think we're going to hit a lot of doubles. I think we're going to just slug really well, this team."
- "We're a power speed combo, I would say. We have a lot of people that can fly. We have a lot of people that can run very well. I think we're going to be able to hit a lot of homers and steal a lot of bags."
On Elliott Avent's recruiting pitch and the mission of the team
- "That was the goal when I came on my visit. (Avent) was like, 'I want to win a national championship, it's the only thing I haven't done yet.' I was like, 'Well, let's do it.' That's what the goal is and we all know that's where we want to get."
