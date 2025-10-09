NC State Basketball Rival Preview: Louisville
CHARLOTTE — NC State men's basketball created tremendous buzz throughout the offseason, in large part due to the addition of head coach Will Wade and his talented transfer class. That buzz catapulted the Wolfpack into ACC contention in the eyes of many analysts.
If Wade and the Pack want to compete at the highest levels of the conference, they'll need to measure up against fellow North Carolina programs, as well as some top-of-the-line teams on the rise from outside the state.
One of those programs is Pat Kelsey's Louisville Cardinal team. Now entering his second season leading the Cardinals, Kelsey put the historic program back on the map with a strong 27-8 debut campaign, including a trip to the ACC Championship game. The Wolfpack and the Cardinals won't face off until February, but the two teams will be on each other's radar throughout the buildup to the season.
Coaches Bringing the Energy
Kelsey and Wade shared similar paths and also both have a palpable amount of passion about their roles and their new programs. Both began as rockstar asisstants who worked their way up to mid-major head coaching positions and NCAA tournament bids. Wade had his power conference detour in Louisiana before returning to the low-major ranks at McNeese, while Kelsey built a tournament regular at the College of Charleston. When listening to the Louisville coach, it's hard not to pay attention to his similarities to Wade.
"My juices are always flowing as a coach. Many of you know me and know I've been described as making coffee nervous. When I walk into this hotel or any hotel throughout the years... My juices go flowing to a whole other level," Kelsey said at ACC Tipoff.
While their philosophies on the court might be different, their personalities and energy level both rallied dormant fan bases. Kelsey called his first season at Louisville the 'Revival,' but said he's still working on a theme for the second season. Kelsey's theme from a year ago certainly echoed Wade's 'Red Reckoning' plans for Raleigh.
Veteran-Laden Rosters
When he took over the Louisville program a year ago, Kelsey attacked through the transfer portal. He built a strong roster, headlined by Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn, now with the Toronto Raptors. A handful of Kelsey's key veterans stuck around, including former Colorado transfer J'Vonne Hadley.
Wade took a similar approach, targeting veterans in the portal like Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams and North Carolina forward Ven-Allen Lubin. The explosive potential of Wade's chaotic system against Kelsey's methodical, hustle-focused and analytical approach should make for an exciting battle come February.
