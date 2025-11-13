All Wolfpack

NC State Players Share Thoughts After Beating UNC Greensboro

Alyn Breed, Paul McNeil and Darrion Williams broke down the Wolfpack's third win of the season.

Tucker Sennett

Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) reacts during overtime against the Arkansas Razorbacks during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — Darrion Williams and Paul McNeil both tallied career-high scoring performances in NC State's 110-64 win over UNC Greensboro at the Lenovo Center. Veteran guard Alyn Breed played significant minutes for the first time since suffering an ugly knee injury a season ago, as well.

The game was full of fireworks on and off the court. While Williams and McNeil filled up the stat sheet with points, they did so without the help of starting guard Tre Holloman for over 35 minutes, as he was ejected from the game after a scuffle between the two teams. Williams scored 32 points, while McNeil added 27.

Williams, Breed and McNeil spoke to members of the media following the game, detailing the strong scoring efforts, Breed's return to significant playing time, the Holloman ejection and other events during the third win of the 2025-26 season.

Watch the Trio's Press Conference

Noteworthy Quotes

McNeil and Williams on their career-high scoring efforts

  • PM: "It's a blessing, if you ask me, man. We put the work in for it. Work is always going to show. You can never hide your work ethic... Whatever the team doesn't do, we're going to do. For me, I'm just thankful for God for giving me the opportunity to play out here at this level. It was amazing for me."
  • DW: "It felt good for me personally, but I was more proud of Paul just because of the work I've seen him put in, I've seen him put in the work, the growth he's had since the beginning of summer when I first met him to now..."
Alyn Bree
Mar 9, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Alyn Breed (0) brings the ball up court against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Breed on getting significant minutes in the third game of the season after playing just two games last season at McNeese State and Williams on seeing him play

  • AB: "It meant a lot, man. I've been with Wade for almost two years. He got a lot of faith in me and I've got a lot of faith in him. So, I knew my time would come. I knew I had to step up for my teammates today. I just made sure I went out there and I played hard and did the best I could."
  • DW: "I think just the time leading up to the season, he was in the training room every day just trying to get better. And the first few games, the minutes were the minutes, but he stayed ready. He never pouted or felt bad for himself. He stayed ready, and you've seen it tonight."
Tre Holloman
Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) looks to pass against Auburn during the first half of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams and McNeil on Holloman's ejection and what they saw

  • DW: "I didn't really see what happened, to be honest.It kind of just happened."
  • PM: "He's our brother, man, so if he feels like somebody's messing with one of his brothers, obviously he will say something to them. I don't think he deserved to be ejected out of the game. I thought that was a little too much... We're not worried about it too much."

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.