NC State Players Share Thoughts After Beating UNC Greensboro
RALEIGH — Darrion Williams and Paul McNeil both tallied career-high scoring performances in NC State's 110-64 win over UNC Greensboro at the Lenovo Center. Veteran guard Alyn Breed played significant minutes for the first time since suffering an ugly knee injury a season ago, as well.
The game was full of fireworks on and off the court. While Williams and McNeil filled up the stat sheet with points, they did so without the help of starting guard Tre Holloman for over 35 minutes, as he was ejected from the game after a scuffle between the two teams. Williams scored 32 points, while McNeil added 27.
Williams, Breed and McNeil spoke to members of the media following the game, detailing the strong scoring efforts, Breed's return to significant playing time, the Holloman ejection and other events during the third win of the 2025-26 season.
Watch the Trio's Press Conference
Noteworthy Quotes
McNeil and Williams on their career-high scoring efforts
- PM: "It's a blessing, if you ask me, man. We put the work in for it. Work is always going to show. You can never hide your work ethic... Whatever the team doesn't do, we're going to do. For me, I'm just thankful for God for giving me the opportunity to play out here at this level. It was amazing for me."
- DW: "It felt good for me personally, but I was more proud of Paul just because of the work I've seen him put in, I've seen him put in the work, the growth he's had since the beginning of summer when I first met him to now..."
Breed on getting significant minutes in the third game of the season after playing just two games last season at McNeese State and Williams on seeing him play
- AB: "It meant a lot, man. I've been with Wade for almost two years. He got a lot of faith in me and I've got a lot of faith in him. So, I knew my time would come. I knew I had to step up for my teammates today. I just made sure I went out there and I played hard and did the best I could."
- DW: "I think just the time leading up to the season, he was in the training room every day just trying to get better. And the first few games, the minutes were the minutes, but he stayed ready. He never pouted or felt bad for himself. He stayed ready, and you've seen it tonight."
Williams and McNeil on Holloman's ejection and what they saw
- DW: "I didn't really see what happened, to be honest.It kind of just happened."
- PM: "He's our brother, man, so if he feels like somebody's messing with one of his brothers, obviously he will say something to them. I don't think he deserved to be ejected out of the game. I thought that was a little too much... We're not worried about it too much."
