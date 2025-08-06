The Local Recruit NC State Wants Badly
When Will Wade became the new head coach of North Carolina State's men's basketball team, the expectations for recruiting immediately increased, given his background and recruiting history. In a state that is truly basketball crazy, the high school talent is abundant, even in NC State's backyard of Raleigh.
One such prospect is Raleigh's own Jordan Page, a guard and member of the 2027 class. Page is listed as a five-star recruit on the ESPN 60 and by the 247Sports composite ranking system.
Page attends Broughton High School in Raleigh. Broughton has a history of producing impressive basketball players. Here are some of the Broughton alumni who have gone onto impressive college and professional careers:
1. Devonte' Graham
Graham graduated from Broughton in 2013, but ultimately was forced to take a post graduate year after an issue with his committment to play for Appalachian State. Graham eventually ended up with Bill Self at Kansas, where he went on to win Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018.
2. Pete Maravich
Maravich, or 'Pistol Pete' as many know him, attended Broughton after his father left Clemson to become an assistant coach for North Carolina State. The nickname supposedly originated at Broughton. Maravich went on to become one of basketball's most prolific scorers ever, both at the collegiate level and professionally.
3. Jerome Robinson
While he was unranked coming out of Broughton, Robinson showed his talent within the collegiate ranks. He eventually landed with an ACC school in Boston College. He starred in his sophomore season, ultimately being selected for the First Team All-ACC before opting to enter the NBA draft process.
While the reputation of the school Page attends speaks for itself, the young guard proved he can be a member of that group of distinguished alumni already. Across 48 games played in just two seasons, Page averaged 20.1 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game.
NC State isn't the only school circling Page. The rising junior already has three offers, including one from the Wolfpack. The other offers came from Georgetown and North Carolina, with Jon Scheyer and Duke beginning to target Page as well.
While keeping Page in Raleigh would be a massive coup for the Wolfpack, beating out the Tobacco Road rivals for an in-state, elite prospect would be massive for Wade's mission to bring the Wolfpack all the way back.
