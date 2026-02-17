Elite 2027 Athlete Set to Visit NC State

NC State has been making a lot of noise in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle. Under head coach Dave Doeren, the Wolfpack have emerged as contenders for several talented prospects and are making progress with some of their top targets in the class.

As the 2027 cycle continues to heat up, the Wolfpack have started scheduling numerous visits for the spring and are expected to host a four-star in-state athlete on campus in Raleigh in March.

NC State to Host 4-Star In-State Athlete on Visit

Throughout the 2027 cycle, NC State has been targeting Aroson (A.J.) Randle Jr., a four-star athlete from Garner High School in Garner, North Carolina. The Wolfpack first offered him in October and has hosted him on campus for multiple visits.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

Several programs are pursuing Randle, and according to Rivals' Chad Simmons, he has scheduled numerous unofficial visits with some of his top schools this spring, including one to NC State on March 13.

The 6’3”, 210-pound athlete’s trip to Raleigh is the first of 14 he will take throughout March and April, as he’s also expected to travel to Oregon, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas, Florida State, and SMU.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Although Randle has already visited NC State, getting him to campus this spring allows Doeren and his staff to solidify their standing with the four-star athlete and position themselves as a top contender in his recruitment.

Randle is also expected to schedule official visits (OVs) with his top schools this summer, following his spring trips. If NC State impresses him in March, the Wolfpack could be in line for an OV as well.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Tristan Teasdell (19) and linebacker Jr. Kenny Soares (33) react after a play against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Randle is listed as an athlete on most recruiting sites, he’s widely expected to play linebacker at the next level and would be a welcome addition to NC State’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 331 overall player nationally, the No. 18 athlete, and the No. 14 prospect in North Carolina.

As of now, NC State appears to be in a solid position in Randle’s recruitment, and although he hasn’t set a commitment date, he’s expected to make a decision after his OVs this summer.

Randle is being pursued by some of the nation’s top programs, and NC State will face stiff competition to land him. Still, with a strong visit in March, the Wolfpack should be in contention for one of the top athletes in the 2027 class.

