Elite 2027 Athlete Set to Visit NC State
NC State has been making a lot of noise in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle. Under head coach Dave Doeren, the Wolfpack have emerged as contenders for several talented prospects and are making progress with some of their top targets in the class.
As the 2027 cycle continues to heat up, the Wolfpack have started scheduling numerous visits for the spring and are expected to host a four-star in-state athlete on campus in Raleigh in March.
NC State to Host 4-Star In-State Athlete on Visit
Throughout the 2027 cycle, NC State has been targeting Aroson (A.J.) Randle Jr., a four-star athlete from Garner High School in Garner, North Carolina. The Wolfpack first offered him in October and has hosted him on campus for multiple visits.
Several programs are pursuing Randle, and according to Rivals' Chad Simmons, he has scheduled numerous unofficial visits with some of his top schools this spring, including one to NC State on March 13.
The 6’3”, 210-pound athlete’s trip to Raleigh is the first of 14 he will take throughout March and April, as he’s also expected to travel to Oregon, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas, Florida State, and SMU.
Although Randle has already visited NC State, getting him to campus this spring allows Doeren and his staff to solidify their standing with the four-star athlete and position themselves as a top contender in his recruitment.
Randle is also expected to schedule official visits (OVs) with his top schools this summer, following his spring trips. If NC State impresses him in March, the Wolfpack could be in line for an OV as well.
While Randle is listed as an athlete on most recruiting sites, he’s widely expected to play linebacker at the next level and would be a welcome addition to NC State’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 331 overall player nationally, the No. 18 athlete, and the No. 14 prospect in North Carolina.
As of now, NC State appears to be in a solid position in Randle’s recruitment, and although he hasn’t set a commitment date, he’s expected to make a decision after his OVs this summer.
Randle is being pursued by some of the nation’s top programs, and NC State will face stiff competition to land him. Still, with a strong visit in March, the Wolfpack should be in contention for one of the top athletes in the 2027 class.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.