Former NC State QB Jacoby Brissett’s Rally Falls Short Again
RALEIGH — Former Wolfpack quarterback Jacoby Brissett earned his second-straight start for the Arizona Cardinals, this time against the Green Bay Packers. The veteran backup nearly led the Cardinals to yet another upset win over a top contender, but couldn't finish a potential game--winning drive in the fourth quarter.
Brissett represented NC State well in his two starts for the Cardinals and continues to be one of the NFL's steadiest backup options. With Kyler Murray's injury woes likely in the rearview after Arizona's upcoming bye week, Brissett may not get another opportunity to step in and win an NFL game in the 2025 season.
Brissett's Performance
The veteran quarterback continued to be the guiding hand the Cardinals needed at quarterback during Murray's absence. Even against one of the league's most talented defenses, the Green Bay Packers, Brissett delivered enough strikes to keep his team in the game until the end.
He finished the afternoon with 279 yards, completing 25 passes with zero turnovers. He tossed a pair of touchdowns, both going the direction of standout tight end Trey McBride. The tight end has quickly become Brissett's favorite and most reliable target on the team.
With just under two minutes in the game, the Cardinals got the ball back, trailing for the first time in the entire game. Brissett led his team down the field, determined to make up for his shortcomings in the loss the week before. He fired a ball over the middle to Zay Jones for a 24-yard completion to get into Green Bay territory.
Brissett moved the Cardinals all the way to Green Bay's 26-yard line before he took a costly sack. The Cardinals, trailing by four, had no choice but to heave the ball into the end zone in their final two plays without any timeouts to call. Brissett's two attempts fell incomplete and the quarterback walked away with another disappointing loss despite a strong effort.
“I've got to do a better job at the end of the game and making the right decisions,” Brissett told reporters after the game. “There are some throws that more than likely could have changed the outcome of this game.”
While his appearances might be over for the time being, Brissett continues to prove himself as one of the league's best backups.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.