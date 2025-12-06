Bears vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (How to Bet NFC North Duel)
The Chicago Bears will head to Lambeau Field in what will be a true measuring stick performance against the Green Bay Packers. If the Bears are able to pull off the upset, they're going to have a firm grasp on the NFC North and be in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the conference.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets. Let's dive into them.
Bears vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Caleb Williams to Throw an Interception (+126)
- Kyle Monangai OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
- Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown (+175)
Caleb Williams to Throw an Interception (+126)
In the Week 14 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Caleb Williams to throw an interception is my No. 2-ranked prop for this week:
Caleb Williams has the second-highest bad throw rate in the NFL this season, with 22.5% of his throws being considered “bad”. He only has five interceptions this season, but if he continues to throw “bad throws” at this high a rate, more interceptions will come.
Kyle Monangai OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Kyle Monangai has developed into quite the weapon for the Bears' rushing attack. He's been averaging 4.9 yards per carry, including racking up 130 yards on the ground against the Eagles last week. Now, the Bears get to face another sub-par run defense as the Packers have struggled to defend the run at times, ranking outside the top 10 in opponent rush success rate. That could set Monangai up for another big performance.
Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown (+175)
Christian Watson has transformed the Packers' offense since returning from injury, and he's been utilized even more of late. Over his last three games, he has racked up a combined 13 receptions, 175 yards, and three touchdowns. At +175 odds, let's bet on that level of production to continue by wagering on him to find the end zone once again.
