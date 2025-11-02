Wolfpack Quarterback Discusses Monster Performance in Georgia Tech Upset
RALEIGH — After two lackluster performances, NC State sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey returned to form in a critical moment for the Wolfpack football program. The young signal caller led his team to a stunning 48-36 upset win over No. 8 Georgia Tech in front of a raucous Carter-Finley Stadium crowd.
Bailey finished the game with 340 passing yards, a pair of passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He completed 24-of-32 passes in the win.
The sophomore spoke to the media immediately after the monster win, discussing his performance and his leadership throughout the week as the team recovered from a two-game losing streak.
Watch Bailey's Press Conference
Notable Quotes from Bailey
On being able to match Georgia Tech's offense throughout the entire game
- "It was very important. Our mindset on offense was how to score every drive. Every time we touched the ball, that was the mindset. Throughout the whole week, that was our plan, no matter what game, no matter what team it is, we've got to score every time."
- "That's what kept that lead, that two-possession lead from them and with our defense getting a couple stops, that helped us."
On dealing with adversity as a leader during the two-game losing streak
- "I wasn't paying attention to anything outside. I didn't know what was going on outside our facility. My leadership and confidence has been the same throughout the year. I've been leading the same way and I poured into it more throughout the game this game because we needed it."
On the performance of redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott
- "I wasn't surprised at all. I've already seen Duke since last year. He's a great person. He never complains. He comes to practice, comes to the weight room every day and works hard. He's a very strong guy, a very fast guy and people don't see it. He and Hollywood, they're a great duo."
On the change in vibes after getting a win over a top 10 program
- "That's really great to get a win against a top 10 team. Going into the bye week, guys got to rest. It's a lot of guys that are beat up and we've got to just calm down because we've got another game coming up and that's Miami."
- "That's one that I really want and I need everybody. I got to come to play as well as I did today and I need those guys to have my back and I already know they're going to do it, so we're going to pull through for the rest of these games."
