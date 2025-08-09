NC State Hoops Sees Fan Interest Surge
The excitement around NC State men's basketball and first-year head coach Will Wade already felt palpable throughout the offseason. An announcement from NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan put that excitement into deeper perspective.
Corrigan announced that 1,600 new men's basketball season tickets have been sold for the upcoming 2025-26 season for the Wolfpack at the Lenovo Center.
The athletic director also stated that the school and athletic program didn't feel it was necessary to raise ticket prices to higher levels to aid with revenue flow, likely helping the numbers increase along with fan interest.
Corrigan On Wade
The excitement about Wade might be enormous amongst the fans, but it's stretched throughout the NC State athletic department up to Corrigan in the athletic director's office.
"We sold over 1,600 new season tickets and we're excited about that," Corrigan said. "We're excited about the young men that he's brought into the program as well as how he's built out the staff.
Coach Wade does a really good job and knows who he is. He knows what he wants and has a staff around him that has been around and they have a model of what they do and how they do it. I'm really excited about."
The athletic director also said that he felt the school underwent an intense search process when it came to hiring Wade and that the department handled his hiring the right way.
Season Tickets at NC State
2025 has been a landmark year for season tickets at both the Lenovo Center for Wolfpack men's basketball and at Carter-Finley Stadium for football.
According to On3 college football insider Brett McMurphy, NC State football sold more than 30,000 season tickets for the 22nd consecutive season. The program is looking to extend a streak of 20 straight sellout games at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The football stadium can hold just under 57,000 fans and has been getting more usage for events like concerts. The Lenovo Center, where NC State men's basketball plays and shares with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, has a basketball capacity of 19,500.
The large venues for both football and basketball make the season ticket increases all the more impressive, and with the school's commitment to keeping prices within reason, fans will surely continue to show up to support the Wolfpack at these venues.
