Will Wade's Unique Approach to the Front Court
The Florida Gators won the 2025 NCAA Tournament with five players over 6-foot-10 rostered. Danny Hurley and Connecticut dominated the season before with 7-foot-2 big man Donovan Clingan.
Will Wade and NC State decided to zag from the roster construction of the defending national champions when it comes to size. Many fans have clamored for the addition of a more experienced big man during the offseason, but it appears Wade will stay the course with the roster he's put together.
A Versatile Front Court
A blueprint for Wade's group in Raleigh could be the 2024-25 St. John's program, led by head coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm deployed an undersized frontcourt that aggressively attacked the offensive glass to create extra possessions.
Darrion Williams figures to be the face of the 2025-26 Wolfpack men's basketball team. While not a guard, he'll have the ball in his hands as an undersized forward a lot offensively. Williams averaged over 5.5 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season with Texas Tech. He'll be able to pull rebounds from guards trying to block him out frequently.
At 6-foot-8, Ven-Allen Lubin will likely be one of the most important front-court contributors when it comes to defense and rebounding. In the 2025 ACC Tournament, Lubin proved he could be a double-double machine and averaged 15.7 points and 11 rebounds across three games in the event. With his experience in the conference, Lubin could break out in a big way despite being undersized.
Things get interesting after Lubin and Williams in the front-court. Wyoming transfer Scottie Ebube is the tallest player on the roster at 6-foot-10, but lacks a ton of experience against top-tier competition. Jerry Deng is a 6-foot-9 forward from Florida State who showcased strong shooting in limited playing time with the Seminoles.
What to Expect
Wade's 2024-25 McNeese team lacked significant size as well and relied on athleticism and chaos defensively to win games against superior competition (see the group's win over Clemson in the NCAA Tournament).
With the multiple forwards capable of stretching the floor on the NC State roster, it's easy to see Wade deploying some five-out looks and creating space with Lubin operating as a roving big. The guards could be deployed as rebounders on offense and be more aggressive.
Ebube will likely be an option when the team needs stops because of his size and ability to clog up the paint.
It's safe to say Wade and his staff had a plan when it came to putting this roster together. The team will be creative in games against opponents of significant size, but with the abundance of talent on the roster, Wolfpack fans shouldn't be too concerned about the lack of an experienced center.
