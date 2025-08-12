Two NC State Defenders Join Award Watch-List Fun
When it rains, it pours. NC State football’s preseason accolades keep pouring in before the team is set to have its home opener in just a couple of weeks against East Carolina. Linebackers Sean Brown and Caden Fordham were named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. The two are ranked 31st on the list.
The award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994. Wolfpack fans may remember this award as program legend Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson won the award in 2023, being the first Wolfpack player to take home the award.
Fordham and Brown are the leaders and the heart of this Wolfpack defense. They both anchor the literal heart of it, being the linebackers, but the two have the same ‘get after it’ mindset when playing defense.
It’s a sense of redemption for Fordham going into this season, as he tore his ACL mid-season during the 2024 season. He led the team in tackles before suffering the injury in practice, and he and Brown were steadily finding their footing within the Wolfpack defensive unit.
The sense of ground Fordham found in six games was 48 tackles with four tackles for loss and a sack. But the injury halted what would’ve most likely been an elite linebacker season in the ACC.
It was evident that Brown converted from safety to linebacker, as seen in his early film from 2024. As the season went by, he slowly got more accustomed to his role and managed to put together quite a successful season for himself.
He ranked ninth in the ACC with 7.4 tackles per game and was an honorable mention for the 2024 All-ACC performer. He led NC State with 96 total stops and led the ACC with three recovered fumbles.
Now the two enter this upcoming Wolfpack season with a real shot to solidify themselves as a dominant linebacker duo within the ACC, if both can play how they did last season.
The Wolfpack defense desperately needs a better season, and with transfer additions, along with new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, better play certainly can happen.
It all starts with the returners who know how this Wolfpack program operates. Brown and Fordham certainly do. Their ranking on the list marks the fifth straight season an NC State defender has made it on the watch list.
