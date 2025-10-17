The Real Reason Dalton Bargo Transferred to NC State
RALEIGH — After spending his first two seasons in the SEC, senior utility player Dalton Bargo made the move to join Elliott Avent's program at NC State over the summer. He was a major addition for a Wolfpack team looking to make a return to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, in the 2026 season.
After his second season with the Tennessee Volunteers, Bargo's plan wasn't to spend another season in the collegiate ranks. Things changed quickly, however, and now the utility man is set to be a major piece for the Wolfpack after an impressive performance during fall ball.
Heading to Raleigh
Bargo performed well in his unique role with the Volunteers during the 2025 season. A year after helping Tennessee win its first national championship in 2024, he hit .272 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs across multiple positions.
In 63 games, Bargo made 54 starts. Due to his impressive two seasons in Knoxville, Tennessee, he believed he was ready to take his talents to the next level. However, things didn't go according to plan.
"Leading up to the draft, I heard really good things, so I really didn't think I was going to be in college another year. But the draft didn't go the way I thought," Bargo said.
Bargo went undrafted in the 2025 MLB draft, creating some angst and disappointment. He added that he and the Tennessee coaching staff, including head coach Tony Vitello, decided it might be better for Bargo to pursue other opportunities.
"They were wanting to bring in new, younger talent, and I said, "OK." Then I found a new spot, found a home, and I really like it," the transfer said.
Joining the Pack
During the recruiting process, Bargo bonded with Avent and associate head coach Chris Hart, helping Raleigh feel a lot like home before he even arrived. When asked what stuck out about the Wolfpack program, it was those two on the front of Bargo's mind.
"Even the conversations my parents had with Coach Avent. He was really adamant about calling to check in on them, seeing where our head was at, and just making sure the family was doing good. I really liked that about him," he said.
When he entered the portal, a major priority was more playing time at his primary positions, third base and catcher. Tennessee utilized Bargo all over the field, including in the outfield. Avent and his staff are more likely to appease the transfer in Raleigh, taking advantage of his skill in those crucial spots.
Avent did his due diligence when evaluating Bargo as a potential addition out of the portal. He said he talked with Vitello and Tennessee's pitching coach, Josh Reynolds, about the player before making a move. After having Bargo for the fall, Avent couldn't be happier.
"He's everything that we wanted makeup-wise and as a player, so that was a no-brainer," Avent said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.