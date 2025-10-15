Dalton Bargo Reflects on His Move From Tennessee to NC State
RALEIGH — NC State baseball finished up the team practice portion of its fall program Tuesday afternoon, with several key transfer additions now fully integrated into Elliott Avent's Wolfpack program.
One of those transfers was Tennessee utility man Dalton Bargo. He joined the Pack after being a contributor in Tennessee's run to the 2025 Super Regional. The Volunteers came up just short of a trip to Omaha for the College World Series, but Bargo gained valuable experience.
Bargo spoke to members of the media after Tuesday's practice, sharing his thoughts on his new program and what drove him to Raleigh to be a part of the Wolfpack.
Watch Bargo's Availability Here
Partial Transcript
On his initial thoughts of Raleigh and the Wolfpack program
- "I love it. The coaching staff's awesome and the group of guys we have this year is great. We're really meshing well and I'm really liking Raleigh so far."
On entering the transfer portal and landing with the Wolfpack
- "Leading up to the draft, I heard really good things, so I really didn't think I was going to be in college another year. But the draft didn't go the way I thought. Then I just kind of came to terms with Coach Vitello and Tennessee that it was better if we both went separate directions. They were wanting to bring in new, younger talent, and I said, "OK." Then I found a new spot, found a home and I really like it."
On his most important areas of improvement during the offseason
- "More time playing my primary positions. I'm mainly a corner infielder and catcher, and I wasn't getting to do a whole lot of that at Tennessee. Another big thing for me is cutting down on the strikeouts and becoming a more complete hitter, not just a power guy."
On what he learned from playing in the SEC and how it will help NC State
- "I think just slowing the game down in general, and I think that also just has to do with it being my fourth year in college now. The game is moving a lot slower and I'm really falling into that leadership role this year, which I like, and just having that experience under my belt."
On playing for coach Avent and what he provides as a leader
- "It's awesome. It's a lot of the old school vibe mixed with the new school from assistant coaches, and it's a really good mix and a good mesh. I'm really enjoying it."
