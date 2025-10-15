All Wolfpack

Dalton Bargo Reflects on His Move From Tennessee to NC State

The Wolfpack added Bargo after his time with one of college baseball's top programs in Knoxville.

Tucker Sennett

Tennessee's Dalton Bargo (16) dives after the ball at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Dalton Bargo (16) dives after the ball at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RALEIGH — NC State baseball finished up the team practice portion of its fall program Tuesday afternoon, with several key transfer additions now fully integrated into Elliott Avent's Wolfpack program.

One of those transfers was Tennessee utility man Dalton Bargo. He joined the Pack after being a contributor in Tennessee's run to the 2025 Super Regional. The Volunteers came up just short of a trip to Omaha for the College World Series, but Bargo gained valuable experience.

Bargo spoke to members of the media after Tuesday's practice, sharing his thoughts on his new program and what drove him to Raleigh to be a part of the Wolfpack.

Watch Bargo's Availability Here

Partial Transcript

On his initial thoughts of Raleigh and the Wolfpack program

  • "I love it. The coaching staff's awesome and the group of guys we have this year is great. We're really meshing well and I'm really liking Raleigh so far."

On entering the transfer portal and landing with the Wolfpack

  • "Leading up to the draft, I heard really good things, so I really didn't think I was going to be in college another year. But the draft didn't go the way I thought. Then I just kind of came to terms with Coach Vitello and Tennessee that it was better if we both went separate directions. They were wanting to bring in new, younger talent, and I said, "OK." Then I found a new spot, found a home and I really like it."
Dalton Bargo
Tennessee's Dalton Bargo (16) takes a deep breath before stepping up to the plate in the 9th inning of the NCAA college baseball game against Kentucky on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On his most important areas of improvement during the offseason

  • "More time playing my primary positions. I'm mainly a corner infielder and catcher, and I wasn't getting to do a whole lot of that at Tennessee. Another big thing for me is cutting down on the strikeouts and becoming a more complete hitter, not just a power guy."

On what he learned from playing in the SEC and how it will help NC State

  • "I think just slowing the game down in general, and I think that also just has to do with it being my fourth year in college now. The game is moving a lot slower and I'm really falling into that leadership role this year, which I like, and just having that experience under my belt."
Dalton Bargo
Tennessee utility Dalton Bargo (16) catches the ball at the wall during an NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On playing for coach Avent and what he provides as a leader

  • "It's awesome. It's a lot of the old school vibe mixed with the new school from assistant coaches, and it's a really good mix and a good mesh. I'm really enjoying it."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.