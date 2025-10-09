Darrion Williams Makes a Statement in Latest National SF Rankings
RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball coach Will Wade joined the "Field of 68" podcast during the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte. He was asked about top transfer Darrion Williams and the expectations and jokingly said he better deliver based on the financial commitment the program made.
The expectations for Williams are sky-high after he put together his best collegiate season for Texas Tech a year ago. Sports Illustrated added even more hype with its positional rankings for college basketball.
College and NBA draft analyst Kevin Sweeney ranked Williams as the second-best small forward in the nation in his preseason rankings for the position.
Sweeney's Thoughts on Williams
The analyst, also a contributor for the "Field of 68," funnily enough, provided some context alongside the ranking of the veteran forward.
"Potential All-Americans are few and far between in the transfer portal, but Will Wade and NC State got one in Williams. He’s the epitome of a stat-stuffer, fresh off a season at Texas Tech during which he averaged north of 15 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. He has an elite post-up game for a wing and creates so many mismatches because of his thick frame," Sweeney wrote.
The only small forward ranked above Williams was the nation's consensus No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa. The top talent committed to Kevin Young at BYU and will try to take the college basketball world by storm despite being just 18-years-old.
The Local View
In a world where positional basketball has gone the way of the dinosaurs, calling Williams a small forward is technically accurate, but his role will be very different. Wade already claimed he'll utilize the star wing in a variety of unique ways. His strong ball-handling ability makes him an option to bring the ball up the floor for the Wolfpack during the season and he's a proven passer when he needs to be.
Williams will almost certainly be a member of the preseason All-ACC first team and potentially the conference's preseason player of the year. There was a reason Wade and his staff wanted the Texas Tech transfer and worked hard to secure his services over schools like Kansas.
Wolfpack fans can expect their small forward to be at the front of the national conversation throughout the season.
