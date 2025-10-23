Doeren Praises Young Wolfpack Defensive Back For Stepping Up
RALEIGH — Through the first seven games of the season, NC State lost several members of the secondary, particularly at the nickel and safety positions. Because of those injuries, head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot were forced to turn to younger players to fill those key roles.
Luckily for the coaching staff, one of those young defensive backs has heeded the call with great success. Redshirt freshman Asaad Brown Jr. has played two different roles over the last four weeks without issue. His performance earned him some serious praise from his head coach and the trust of his teammates.
A Head Coach's Praise
Brown first entered the starting lineup against Duke as a nickelback, filling in for the injured Jackson Vick and Jaren Sensabaugh, who suffered a season-ending injury back in the opener.
After the injury suffered by fellow redshirt freshman Brody Barnhardt during the Virginia Tech game, Brown shuffled over to safety. Luckily for Brown, this was something the staff prepared him for.
"I can't remember when it was in training camp, but it became pretty clear that he and Jackson Vick at nickel were two good players stacked on each other," Doeren said. "...We wanted to start cross-training Assad so that if there was something that happened, we can get our best 11 on the field.
"And clearly, with the injuries we've had at safety, something has happened and so being able to move him was something that was a little proactive on our part with the training aspect."
With safeties and nickels coach Charlton Warren working with Brown throughout the fall, it allowed NC State some flexibility to experiment with him at different positions. With Vick back in the lineup, Brown looks to be a safety the rest of the way.
The redshirt freshman broke out against Virginia Tech and was one of the only consistent tacklers in that loss. He also came away with an interception in the end zone against Notre Dame, helping a solid NC State defensive effort continue during the first half of that game.
The Wolfpack will need Brown the rest of the way. His continued reps will only help the team in the long run and could make him the focal point of a very young secondary next season.
