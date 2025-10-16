Where NC State Can Still Stack Wins This Season
RALEIGH — In Dave Doeren's first 12 seasons leading NC State, the Wolfpack appeared in a postseason bowl 10 different times. To reach those games, Doeren led his team to six or more wins to maintain bowl eligibility.
After seven weeks in the 2025 season, the Wolfpack sits at 4-3 with losses to Duke, Virginia Tech and No. 13 Notre Dame. Doeren and his squad are set to face two more ranked opponents in Georgia Tech and Miami, which look more likely to be losses than win for the Pack.
However, two more wins aren't totally out of the question for NC State, as a pair of matchups provide favorable opportunities to get things done and reach the critical six-win total.
Back-to-Back Opportunities
In the final two weeks of the season, Doeren and the Wolfpack have a pair of opportunities in Carter-Finley Stadium to reach wins. While many believe the road matchup against Pitt might be the second-best opportunity for a fifth win, going to Pittsburgh against a confident and new freshman quarterback might be more challenging than previously anticipated.
Instead, the Wolfpack might be more equipped in a Friday night matchup against a reeling Florida State program on Nov. 21 in the second-to-last matchup of the season.
The Seminoles are losers of three in a row, most recently falling to the Pitt Panthers and true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel.
After they beat Alabama in the season opener, many believed the Seminoles would compete for an ACC championship. Things haven't gone to plan for Mike Norvell and Co., as they have started 0-3 in conference play with losses to Virginia, Miami and now Pitt.
NC State is 3-0 in its last three matchups in Raleigh when hosting the Seminoles. If Doeren can replicate that magic against a struggling juggernaut late in the season, the Pack will be well set up for a sixth, or potentially a seventh win given the final matchup of the season.
Doeren will get his chance to face off against NFL icon-turned college football pariah Bill Belichick at Carter-Finley Stadium just two days after the Thanksgiving Holiday in the final game of the regular season. The Tar Heels are 2-3, but look like one of the worst programs in the country under Belichick.
Anything less than a win would be a massive disappointment for Wolfpack fans and Doeren himself and the noise that dominated the Raleigh airwaves following the Virginia Tech would be louder than ever.
