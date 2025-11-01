How to Watch No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. NC State
RALEIGH — NC State lost four of the last five games and fell to 4-4 in the 2025 season after a promising 3-0 start. The most recent loss, a 53-34 defeat against Pittsburgh, exemplified the derailment of the season perfectly.
With four games left and a bowl appearance on the line, the Wolfpack got back to work in an effort to turn things around before it gets too late.
NC State's first opportunity to snap the latest two-game losing skid will come against one of the best teams in the nation, as No. 8 Georgia Tech is set to face the Pack in Carter-Finley Stadium on Homecoming night.
How to Watch
What: NC State Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3 ACC) vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 1
Time: 7:30 P.M. EST
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, N.C.)
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Matt Schumaker (Play-by-play), Sam Acho (Analyst) and Taylor Davis (Sideline)
Radio: 101.5 FM (free on The Varsity Network), 106/194 Sirius/XM
What Doeren Said Before the Big Game
Veteran head coach Dave Doeren dealt with rumors of a potential retirement or exit at the end of the season throughout the week. After Thursday's practice, Doeren directly addressed the rumors and indicated his intentions to return to coach the Wolfpack next season. He also discussed the matchup with the Yellow Jackets. Find out what he said below:
On preparing for Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King during practices throughout the week
- "It's hard, man. That guy's a great football player. And it's always that way. There's always different guys your opponent has and you're asking a freshman or a walk-on guy to simulate that player and it's hard to do that. Especially a guy like him who's so in command. Third year in an offensive system and understands it so well.
- "We have two quarterbacks that we rotate down there, and both of them did a great job."
On the added weight of playing a ranked opponent in the midst of a losing streak
- "Every game is a big game for me. I don't look at it like the public does. Every loss hurts, every win is awesome. You celebrate your wins and you're mad as hell when you lose."
- "Like I said on Monday, it's the same thing; I'm here to coach these kids and take advantage of my opportunities and I'm gonna do that as hard as I can, as long as I get to do it."
Segment of quote about thoughts of retiring at the end of the season
- "No, I think about winning games, trying to find ways to get better, trying to help this football team, trying to help this university, trying to help my coaches, trying to be a good dad, trying to not get my wife mad at me. That's what I think about."
- "Do I have plans down the road someday to retire? Sure. But I don't have any plans to do that, I'm gonna keep coaching. I got four years left on my contract. I want this place to be as good as it can be; that's what I want. And I've done a lot. We've done a lot here to make this a stable, successful, competitive program.
On the excitement of the Wolfpack players over playing a ranked opponent
- "They got a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback and, obviously, as a defensive player, you don't want to be on his highlight reel. You want to do everything you can not to let that happen. We had them in a dogfight last year. It came down to a kick at the last second that we missed. And so these guys believe they can win."
- "And like I told them after the last game, the beauty of competitive sports is that when that whistle blows and it starts, anybody can win any night, any day. You've just got to go execute and you've got to believe that you can do that."
