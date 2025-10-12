All Wolfpack

What Dave Doeren Said After NC State’s Loss to Notre Dame

The Wolfpack suffered its third loss of the season, this time on the road against the 16th-ranked Fighting Irish.

Tucker Sennett

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, right, and NC State head coach Dave Doeren shake hands after Notre Dame won an NCAA football game 36-7 against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, right, and NC State head coach Dave Doeren shake hands after Notre Dame won an NCAA football game 36-7 against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — NC State lost to the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 36-7, falling to 4-3 on the season after a 3-0 start. While the Pack hung around in the first half, the home team took over in the third quarter and coasted the rest of the way.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren found himself searching for answers late in the game and after the final whistle blew, as his team was still struggling to play a complete four-quarter game. The dejected coach answered questions from the media immediately after Saturday's game in South Bend, Indiana.

Doeren Transcript

Dave Doere
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

On what went wrong offensively

  • "I thought we had four or five down the field throws that we've been making, and at least having a chance to make plays on and that just didn't happen today. Unfortunately, when you get man free as much as we did today, you're gonna have to be able to win some one-on-ones down the field."
  • "Teddy (Hoffmann) made a couple plays for us, but we had Noah (Rogers) deep. We had (Justin) Joly deep. Not one of those today we connected on."
Dave Doere
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey's struggles during the game

  • "CJ was off a little today. I mean, there's no other way to say it and I told him that in the locker room. He's a great player and he's played really good for us this year. I'm not blaming him at any any point, but you know, he has huge expectations for himself and so do we. I felt like we could run by their DBs and we did. Every other game, guys have paid for that and we just didn't make them pay today."
Dave Doere
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On the issues with playing complimentary football

  • "I wish I had the answer. It's not because we don't talk about it every week. That's what I told the guys in there. We've had games where we played lights out on defense, had games where we played lights out on offense. Had games where special teams was really poor."
  • "We need to put all three phases together, and it's a five-game season now. That's going to be the focus of things, finishing with three-phase football, complimentary football, and getting better."
Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after the defense scored a safety in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On if there were any surprises schematically from Notre Dame

  • "They did what we thought they were going to do for the most part. I don't know the percentage, but it's probably 75% man free in the game. When it's working, keep calling it. It was working."

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future. 

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.