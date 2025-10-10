Doeren's Final Word Prior to NC State vs. Notre Dame
RALEIGH — NC State is set to face its strongest opponent of the 2025 season to this point, the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Wolfpack will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to try to pull off a massive upset and ruin Notre Dame's hopes of making the College Football Playoff.
Head coach Dave Doeren and his staff worked hard throughout the week to instill confidence in their team and convince the players they could pull this off. Coming off a massive 56-10 win over Campbell, both the offense and defense regained some trust after the two-game losing skid ruined the momentum from early in the season.
Doeren spoke to the media after the team's Thursday practice. The veteran coach discussed what he expects from Notre Dame, as well as the meaningful opportunity to play in one of college football's most iconic stadiums on a big stage.
Watch Doeren's Press Conference Here
Below is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:
Final thoughts on Notre Dame after the week of preparation
- "A really good football team. What you expect. Physical, really good tailbacks, big tight ends, big offensive line. The receiver we played against at Virginia, who is there now, is a big body that can run and catch the football and he's a physical blocker. Defensively, very similar. Their box has a big rotation on the D-line; a lot of guys get to play. Same thing at linebacker. They've got depth and speed, and they're good players."
- "It's one of those physical football games, and you don't beat anybody like them if you can't stop the run. We've got to do a great job, not just in tackling, but in being sound in our gaps, how we're fitting things, how we're leveraging, getting off blocks. And then when you get to them, you've got to tackle these guys and wrap up. They're going to run through people. That's what good backs do. It's going to be a fun game. It's going to be a great challenge and the guys are excited to play."
On trying to get a statement win over a ranked opponent
- "When you're playing a team that everyone says you can't beat, there's something to that internally as a competitor. It's one of my favorite things to do, prove people wrong, you know? I think that's something I've lived by my whole life. It's something that our team carries with them, but we also know it's something you have to earn on the road."
- "A lot of teams have been in South Bend and come away unhappy, and to win a football game there, you've got to do all the little things right. I mean, it's just the details of the game. The guys understand it, and we're living proof of that. There are two losses on our record because we didn't do the little things enough in those games. And so hopefully, those lessons have sunk in.'
On Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman
- "He's done a great job. I mean, that job itself gets more attention than any job in college football. He's managed the fishbowl of what that is. He's got a really good staff, and when he's lost coaches, he's replaced them with good coaches. Obviously, he's recruited well to have the roster that he has. I have a lot of respect for him."
