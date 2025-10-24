Key Insights From Dave Doeren’s Latest Radio Show Appearance
RALEIGH — After athletic director Boo Corrigan handled the guest duties during NC State's bye week, head coach Dave Doeren returned to 'Wolfpack Weekly' to discuss how his team used the open date and what to expect from the upcoming matchup against Pitt.
Doeren praised his coaching counterpart and good friend, Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi. He also expressed his feelings about some of his former players who have stepped into large roles in the NFL.
Find out some of what the Wolfpack's veteran head coach had to say below:
Doeren's Most Memorable Quotes
On how he's been so successful coming out of bye weeks since taking over the NC State program
- "I think we have a really good system of evaluating and how we do it with the players. We spend a lot of one-on-one time with them, showing them film from those games... That's what our opponents are looking at. They're looking at the same stuff, right?"
- "It's transparency and then it's creating a plan with them. It's not a beatdown session. It's just this is the good, this is the bad and here's the plan to get better and the kids take it to heart. They want to play well and it works. It's something I learned along the way."
On whether the transfer portal has created more volatility within the sport for teams or not
- "I don't know if it's the portal or not. And you see Stanford beat Florida State. I don't think Stanford did a lot in the portal. I just think it's different world with the transfer portal. I think some kids check out on teams, I do, when seasons aren't going well. I think there's guys already looking for the next spot instead of finishing and that impacts a team's ability to be successful when coaches are relying on guys that aren't all in at times."
On social media changing the college football landscape
- "I think social media has amplified everybody's opinion, right? And it's given a lot of voice to a lot of people that don't have any facts. And there's a lot of opinions that gain ground and, for whatever reason, become popular."
- "It's the whole world's like that. It's not just college athletics. It's just college football right now, because it's such a big sport in our country, gets a lot of it and it's hard, because these guys communicate in every way and their academics, their scheduling, their text messages that come from their coaches all on their phone. So it's hard to avoid what's going on."
On his relationship with Narduzzi
- "He and I have similar backgrounds in the MAC, D-coordinators in the Big 10, worked for really good football coaches. I think Mark Dantonio was a great coach at Michigan State. Bret Bielema at Wisconsin. Kind of came up in the same conferences, I guess you would say."
- "Pat is a blue-collar old school coach that's tough, and we are too. So these are kind of games for me I enjoy because you know what it's going to be about. It's going to be about blocking and tackling and beating one-on-one blocks and being able to protect your quarterback versus a lot of pressure."
