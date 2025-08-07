What NC State Defensive Back Devon Marshall Said After Practice
Following Tuesday's practice at fall camp, North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall took the podium and fielded questions from the media.
Marshall discussed his development, the addition of new players to the defensive back position group, and a tense battle between the receivers and cornerbacks in practice.
Watch the Press Conference Below
Here's a partial transcription of what Marshall had to say in his media availability:
Devon Marshall Transcript
Q: What's the biggest thing you learned towards the end of last year?
Marshall: "I just feel like last year, I just got used to how to play in this league. I'm just ready to take what I learned last year and take it to the next level."
Q: Who is standing out who you think can make an impact alongside you?
Marshall: "I'd say Jamel Johnson, Brian Nelson. We're all going to be playing corner this year, and I like Jaren (Sensabaugh) and (Jackson) Vick inside. I think this group is going to exceed last year's group."
Q: You're the veteran this year in the DB room. What's that like?
Marshall: "It's different. As soon as last season ended, I was put into a whole new role to lead this group, and it's been fun. I feel like I've been doing my job, trying to get the secondary together, go out and just become closer. It's working. I feel like we're a
good group."
Q: How are things different under DJ Eliot than they were last year?
Marshall: "This defense I think is way more versatile, showing different looks. We're going to be able to do a lot of different things."
Q: Where do you think you've grown the most since last year?
Marshall: "Definitely leading ... I think everywhere ... I like to look at everything I did wrong last season. Everything I felt like I needed to work on I worked on."
Q: What does success look like to you this season?
Marshall: "Success is an ACC Championship and having the best defense in the country."
Q: Do you think the back four or back five can be elite this season? What are some of the traits that lead you to believe that?
Marshall: "I feel like we're all ball hawks. We all get the ball."
