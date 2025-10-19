All Wolfpack

Freshman Outfielder Talks NC State Being his Dream School

Everett Johnson always wanted to end up playing baseball for the Wolfpack. Now, he's getting his shot.

Tucker Sennett

Jun 8, 2013; Raleigh, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lies in the dugout prior to the game against the Rice Owls in the Raleigh super regional of the 2013 NCAA baseball tournament at Doak Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2013; Raleigh, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lies in the dugout prior to the game against the Rice Owls in the Raleigh super regional of the 2013 NCAA baseball tournament at Doak Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

RALEIGH — NC State baseball added a number of intriguing transfers and freshmen in an effort to get back to Omaha for a shot at the College World Series in 2026. While the transfers are more likely to have an immediate impact, the freshmen might be important to the team's depth as the season drags on.

One of those freshman additions was outfielder Everett Johnson. A native of Youngsville, North Carolina, Johnson always wanted to end up playing for head coach Elliott Avent and the Wolfpack when he was growing up. The speedy outfielder could be a helpful defensive player and add to the program's dynamic speed, as indicated by transfer infielder Sherman Johnson, The outfielder spoke to the media at the conclusion of Tuesday's fall practice for the Wolfpack, sharing what it means to be a member of the program he dreamed of playing for.

On the expectations for the team heading into the year

  • "I've seen a lot, a lot of talent. We're really good. I'm looking forward to the season, I'm looking forward to what we can do in the season because we've had a great fall so far."
Jacob Duda
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Jacob Dudan (41) starts off the seventh inning against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On the pitchers who have stuck out throughout fall ball

  • "Jacob Dudan. He's really, really good. I haven't seen (Ryan) Marohn yet, but I've heard he's really good too."
  • "(Dudan's) got a mound presence that I've never seen and his fastball is just intimidating."

On NC State being his dream school

  • "I've always wanted to come here ever since I was young. I've had family members that have come here and I've just loved it ever since."
  • "The guys here, they're so special. They mean a lot to me so far. I just didn't know that it would be like that growing up."
Elliott Avent
Jun 20, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Eliot Avent (9) watches his team prior to the game against the North Carolina Tarheels during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

On head coach Elliott Avent's effect on his decision to go to NC State

  • "My junior year, I broke my leg and he set up an appointment and he showed up to WakeMed for me. He was there while the doctors were looking at me and what they were telling me was going to happen."
  • "It meant a lot to me and I will never forget that."

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.