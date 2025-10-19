Freshman Outfielder Talks NC State Being his Dream School
RALEIGH — NC State baseball added a number of intriguing transfers and freshmen in an effort to get back to Omaha for a shot at the College World Series in 2026. While the transfers are more likely to have an immediate impact, the freshmen might be important to the team's depth as the season drags on.
One of those freshman additions was outfielder Everett Johnson. A native of Youngsville, North Carolina, Johnson always wanted to end up playing for head coach Elliott Avent and the Wolfpack when he was growing up. The speedy outfielder could be a helpful defensive player and add to the program's dynamic speed, as indicated by transfer infielder Sherman Johnson, The outfielder spoke to the media at the conclusion of Tuesday's fall practice for the Wolfpack, sharing what it means to be a member of the program he dreamed of playing for.
Watch Johnson's Availability here
On the expectations for the team heading into the year
- "I've seen a lot, a lot of talent. We're really good. I'm looking forward to the season, I'm looking forward to what we can do in the season because we've had a great fall so far."
On the pitchers who have stuck out throughout fall ball
- "Jacob Dudan. He's really, really good. I haven't seen (Ryan) Marohn yet, but I've heard he's really good too."
- "(Dudan's) got a mound presence that I've never seen and his fastball is just intimidating."
On NC State being his dream school
- "I've always wanted to come here ever since I was young. I've had family members that have come here and I've just loved it ever since."
- "The guys here, they're so special. They mean a lot to me so far. I just didn't know that it would be like that growing up."
On head coach Elliott Avent's effect on his decision to go to NC State
- "My junior year, I broke my leg and he set up an appointment and he showed up to WakeMed for me. He was there while the doctors were looking at me and what they were telling me was going to happen."
- "It meant a lot to me and I will never forget that."
