Wolfpack Explodes for 17 Runs Against Sacred Heart

RALEIGH — NC State continued to rip through its non-conference schedule in the early part of the 2026 season, knocking off Sacred Heart 17-4 in the opener of a three-game set in seven innings on Friday. It was another dominant outing for the Wolfpack lineup, which smacked the ball all over Doak Field on a rainy afternoon.

The Pack's 17 runs pushed the total runs scored over the last three games to 62. The confident lineup is carrying NC State of late, but the pitching isn't far behind, with Ryan Marohn and Sam Harris cruising for the most part.

Wolfpack starting lineup and stats

Runs Rule!



That's 62 runs scored over the last three games for the second most over a three-game stretch in program history! pic.twitter.com/MpIc16CM1Q — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 27, 2026

CF Ty Head: 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, HR (5) 1B Chris McHugh: 3-4, 2 R -- PH/1B Brandon Novy: RBI 2B Luke Nixon: 1-3, 3 RBI RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-2, R -- PH/OF Andrew Wiggins: 1-1, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR (2) DH Sherman Johnson: 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR (1), BB 3B Wyatt Peifer: 0-3, RBI C Drew Lanphere: 1-3, 2 R -- C Preston Bonn: R SS Mikey Ryan: 2-3, 2 RBI, HR (2) LF Rett Johnson: 1-3, 2 R

LHP Ryan Marohn: 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 3 BB, 6 K

RHP Sam Harris: 3 IP, BB, 2 K

How the Wolfpack got it done

3 Strikeouts. 3 Looking.



Ryan Marohn to start the game. pic.twitter.com/TPOrwHERLT — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 27, 2026

With Marohn on the mound, NC State knew it just needed to get some runs on the board early and the path to victory opened up. The Wolfpack jumped on Sacred Heart starter Bryan Matuschat early, tagging the solid pitcher for three runs in the first inning. Johnson pounded his first home run of the season over the left-center fence.

The Pack added six more runs in the third inning, with Head hammering his fifth home run of the season, passing his 2025 total in just nine games. Johnson got another leg of the cycle out of the way, hitting a triple off the wall in right-center field. The other offensive highlight of the inning came from shortstop Mikey Ryan, who smacked a no-doubt two-run homer to put NC State 9-1.

Sherman said see yaaa!👋 pic.twitter.com/BVNz2CWSkC — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 27, 2026

NC State pulled starting right fielder Brayden Fraasman from the game after he made a four that ultimately led to a three-run home run for Sacred Heart. Indiana transfer Andrew Wiggins replaced him and clobbered another homer for the Wolfpack, his second of the year. It was a major part of the six-run fourth inning that helped NC State shoot ahead of the Pioneers.

While Marohn didn't have his best start, the surging offense of the Wolfpack made sure the game was never in doubt, even as the rain fell throughout the afternoon. Avent's squad mashed four home runs in the game, getting to the seventh inning with a 13-run lead to finish the game early.

Looking for extensive coverage of Wolfpack baseball? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss stories, podcasts and more.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE