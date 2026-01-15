NC State Extends Offer to Elite 2027 Shooting Guard

While NC State head coach Will Wade and his staff remain focused on the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Wolfpack has also started to shift its attention towards the 2027 recruiting cycle.

NC State has already started making progress with several 2027 recruits and recently extended an offer to a four-star small guard prospect from California who’s among the top 60 players in the entire country.

Four-Star 2027 Guard Receives NC State Offer

On Jan. 12, NC State extended an offer to Mekhi Robertson, a four-star shooting guard from SoCal Academy in Castaic, California. Robertson shared that the Wolfpack had offered him on X, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from NC STATE! #gowolfpack.”

Blessed to receive an offer from NC STATE! #gowolfpack pic.twitter.com/WO9XqGm6Ss — Mekhi Robertson (@mekhirobertson_) January 13, 2026

Robertson is the 11th 2027 prospect the Wolpfack have offered and the fourth shooting guard, joining five-star Jordan Page, four-star Martay Barnes, and three-star Sun Jinkal.

He holds offers from several programs, including Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Cal, and is among the nation’s top prospects. Rivals’ industry rankings list Robertson as the No. 57 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 13 shooting guard, and the No. 5 prospect from California.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) and forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) high five during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State’s offer comes relatively early in Robertson’s process, giving Wade and his staff plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment. In a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, the 6’3” guard said he hopes to begin taking visits after his season ends, so the Wolfpack should look to get him on campus in Raleigh in the coming months.

Robertson also spoke with Shaw about what he’s looking for in a school, explaining that he wants a program where he can develop as a player, build a strong relationship with the coaching staff, and find a place that feels like home.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“Development will be big for me," Robertson told Shaw. "Getting to build a relationship with the whole coaching staff, you know, not just one or two coaches. And really, just whichever program or school feels the best for me, wherever feels like home.”

As of now, there’s no clear leader in Robertson’s recruitment, so if the Wolfpack decides to make a push for him in the coming weeks, they could emerge as a serious contender to land him.

While it remains to be seen how NC State’s pursuit of Robertson progresses over the next few months, extending him an offer at least opens the door to the possibility of the Wolfpack landing one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.