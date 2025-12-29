NC State Offers Elite 2027 Power Forward

While NC State and head coach Will Wade's primary focus on the recruiting trail remains the 2026 cycle and landing some of their top targets in the class, such as Deron Rippey Jr., the Wolfpack are also beginning to pursue elite prospects in the 2027 class.

NC State has already offered over 10 prospects in the 2027 class, most recently extending an offer to a five-star power forward and a top-25 overall player in the country.

NC State Offers Five-Star 2027 Power Forward

On Dec. 20, NC State extended an offer to Zion Green, a five-star power forward from Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland. Green shared that the Wolfpack had offered him on X, writing, "Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me, AGTG."

NC State is the 12th Division I program to offer Green, joining other elite schools such as Michigan, Syracuse, Maryland, and Villanova. Although he's only a junior at Mt. Zion Prep, Green has already established himself as one of the nation's top prospects.

He has mixed rankings across recruiting sites, with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as a five-star recruit, the No. 21 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 5 power forward, and the No. 1 prospect from Maryland, while Rivals' industry rankings list him as a four-star recruit and the No. 36 overall player in the 2027 class.

Regardless of Green's ranking on 247Sports or Rivals, the 6'8" forward is an incredibly talented player who will likely be heavily pursued by some of the top programs in the country. While there's still a long way to go before he makes a decision, he highlighted Maryland, Villanova, Syracuse, and Penn State as the schools that have stood out most to him in a November interview with Rivals.

As of right now, Rivals' recruiting prediction machine gives Villanova the best chance to land Green, followed by Seton Hall, Maryland, and Kansas State.

Although NC State isn't currently at the top of Green's list, the Wolfpack still has plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment. Wade and his staff should consider bringing the young forward to campus in Raleigh for an unofficial visit this season to showcase what the program has to offer.

It will be interesting to see how NC State's recruitment of Green progresses, but Wade and the Wolfpack should make a push to land the five-star forward.

