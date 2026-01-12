NC State Making Progress With 3-Star 2027 CB

With NC State’s 2025 college football season over and the 2026 transfer portal window winding down, head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are shifting their focus back to the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up.

The Wolfpack has already made progress with several elite prospects in the 2027 class, including a three-star cornerback who recently named NC State as one of the schools that are standing out in his recruitment so far.

Wolfpack Standing Out to Three-Star Cornerback

Throughout his recruitment, NC State has been targeting AK Crumel, a three-star cornerback from Clayton High School in Knightdale, North Carolina. The Wolfpack extended an offer to him in May 2024 and has hosted him on campus in Raleigh for several unofficial visits.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

While Crumel holds offers from 27 Division I programs, he recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that NC State and UNC are the two programs that currently stand out the most to him.

When specifically discussing NC State, Crumel said he has visited the program about 10 times and highlighted his relationships with Doeren and cornerback coach Brian Mitchell as key reasons for his interest in the program.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“They show me a lot of love," Crumel told Simmons. "I have been there around 10 times and NC State has been great. Coach Doeren texts me a lot, and when the head coach is on you, that means a lot. Coach Mitchell is on me heavy too. He’s a cool guy, has great experience, and really knows how to coach players.”

If Doeren and company can land Crumel, he’d be a massive addition to their 2027 class. Rivals' national rankings list him as the No. 418 overall player in the country, the No. 42 cornerback, and the No. 15 prospect out of North Carolina.

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As of right now, Crumel hasn’t set a timeline for his decision, but NC State is expected to host a visit weekend at the end of January, and the young cornerback will be in attendance, according to Simmons.

While Crumel likely won’t commit after his visit at the end of the month, his trip to Raleigh does give NC State another chance to set itself apart from the other programs pursuing the three-star cornerback.

It will be interesting to see how NC State’s recruitment of Crumel progresses in the coming weeks, but it’s clear the Wolfpack is firmly in contention to land one of the top in-state prospects in the 2027 class.

