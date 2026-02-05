NC State Offers Elite 2027 Point Guard

While NC State head coach Will Wade and his staff are primarily focused on the 2025-2026 season, sitting at 17-6 and in firm contention to make the NCAA tournament, they have also been making some noise on the high school recruiting trail recently.

Over the past few weeks, NC State has started targeting several prospects in the 2027 class, and the Wolfpack recently extended an offer to a four-star point guard and a top-50 overall player in the country.

Wolfpack Extend Offer to 4-Star 2027 Point Guard

On Feb. 1, NC State extended an offer to Micah Gordon, a four-star point guard from Planfield High School in Planfield, New Jersey. He shared on X that the Wolfpack had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from NC STATE.”

Blessed to receive an offer from NC STATE pic.twitter.com/8sTA7pdtup — Micah Gordon (@MicahGg1) February 1, 2026

NC State is the 15th Division I program to offer Gordon, joining other Power Four schools, including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Arizona State, and Mississippi State.

Gordon is one of the top overall players in the 2027 cycle and would be a massive addition to the Wolpfack’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 41 overall player in the country, the No. 13 point guard, and the No. 1 prospect from New Jersey.

He is the 14th prospect and the third point guard the Wolfpack has offered in the 2027 cycle, and he’s a highly talented guard. Although he’s a little undersized, standing at just 5’11”, he’s a fearless scorer and just dropped 42 points for Plansfield in the Metro Classic Elite Showcase last week, winning the event's underclassmen MVP.

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts to his dunk during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While it’s still early, Gordon’s process has already seen a few programs make significant progress in his recruitment. West Virginia hosted him for an unofficial visit in September, and Oklahoma State hosted him for an official visit in November.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Cowboys the best chance to win his recruitment at 65.1%, with the Mountaineers second at 20.2%

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on during the first half of the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State will have to make up ground over the other programs pursuing Gordon, but the good news is he’s unlikely to make a decision anytime soon, giving the Wolfpack plenty of time to do so.

If Wade and his staff can continue making progress with Gordon in the coming months and bring him to campus in Raleigh for a visit at some point down the line, NC State should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top point guards in the 2027 class.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.