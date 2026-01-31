The Wolfpack had been on a short winning streak of three games and were given the opportunity to extend that streak to four against Wake Forest.

The game was steady and in control almost the entire time but it still had some crazy moments, moments that social media had some strong feelings about.

Another Dominant NC State Win: The First Half

The game started off great for the Wolfpack, not on the offensive side of the ball but on the defensive side, as they were locking up the Demon Deacons.

Their shooting was subpar, focusing on shooting beyond the arc and missing most of the time, but their defense made up for it and helped them take a quick lead.

NC State right now against the Demon Deacons: pic.twitter.com/m0l0KA1tCb — Charlie Gribble (@Charlie_Grib) January 31, 2026

Best defense NC State has played all year — Rick Dance (@jonkhunt) January 31, 2026

As the game continued there was nothing but pure dominance from NC State, and their lead continued to blossom nearing halftime.

With their recent play they were starting to catch eyes as a threat to teams in the post-season, and their great start against Wake Forest started to get people talking about it.

There's a team we don't talk about much that not many teams would want to see across from them come March.



NC State.



Top 30 in both Off. & Def. Efficiency. Top 15 in 3P Efficiency. — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) January 31, 2026

As both teams started to become competent on offense again, and move past their struggles to start the game, even Demon Deacon fans had to admit that NC State was playing great.

Good start NC STATE (I hate saying that) — MarvelBets Ⓐ (@MarvelBetss) January 31, 2026

The first half ended with NC State having an 18-point, 49-31 lead against Wake Forest, a start that saw social media already putting the game away as a win.

Not everybody was completely shutting down the idea of a comeback however because both teams were shooting very well, so the Wolfpack still had a lot to do in the second half.

I think this might be the best NC State half of the season — Vance Ballard (@VanceBallardpxp) January 31, 2026

NC State is up by 13, but both teams are shooting exactly 50% from the field — PackInsider.com (@PackInsider) January 31, 2026

Another Dominant NC State Win: The Second Half

Coming out of halftime the Wolfpack lost a bit of steam, letting the Demon Deacons get back within 10 points of the lead.

There were a few issues behind letting that lead slip, but one thing pointed out by social media was that NC State somehow hadn't been fouled since early in the first half.

This made the Wolfpack's lead slip more acceptable, as Wake Forest was playing some of their cleanest basketball of the season yet they weren't able to climb back into the game.

Able gets fouled shooting a three but misses one from the line.



10:31 left to go.



69-59 NC State — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) January 31, 2026

First NC State FT since 10:45 of the first half. Unreal. — Drew (@d_johnson13) January 31, 2026

In the remaining ten minutes of the game NC State was able to keep the game on track, eventually winning by 18 points, 96-78.

With four wins in a row on their belt Wolfpack fans had much reason to celebrate, and they celebrated with growing confidence for the rest of the season.

NC State and Clemson take care of business and move on. — Dave Ommen (@BracketguyDave) January 31, 2026

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and@SennettTuckeron X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE