Wolfpack Fans Celebrate Dominant Win Against Wake Forest
In this story:
The Wolfpack had been on a short winning streak of three games and were given the opportunity to extend that streak to four against Wake Forest.
The game was steady and in control almost the entire time but it still had some crazy moments, moments that social media had some strong feelings about.
Another Dominant NC State Win: The First Half
The game started off great for the Wolfpack, not on the offensive side of the ball but on the defensive side, as they were locking up the Demon Deacons.
Their shooting was subpar, focusing on shooting beyond the arc and missing most of the time, but their defense made up for it and helped them take a quick lead.
As the game continued there was nothing but pure dominance from NC State, and their lead continued to blossom nearing halftime.
With their recent play they were starting to catch eyes as a threat to teams in the post-season, and their great start against Wake Forest started to get people talking about it.
As both teams started to become competent on offense again, and move past their struggles to start the game, even Demon Deacon fans had to admit that NC State was playing great.
The first half ended with NC State having an 18-point, 49-31 lead against Wake Forest, a start that saw social media already putting the game away as a win.
Not everybody was completely shutting down the idea of a comeback however because both teams were shooting very well, so the Wolfpack still had a lot to do in the second half.
Another Dominant NC State Win: The Second Half
Coming out of halftime the Wolfpack lost a bit of steam, letting the Demon Deacons get back within 10 points of the lead.
There were a few issues behind letting that lead slip, but one thing pointed out by social media was that NC State somehow hadn't been fouled since early in the first half.
This made the Wolfpack's lead slip more acceptable, as Wake Forest was playing some of their cleanest basketball of the season yet they weren't able to climb back into the game.
In the remaining ten minutes of the game NC State was able to keep the game on track, eventually winning by 18 points, 96-78.
With four wins in a row on their belt Wolfpack fans had much reason to celebrate, and they celebrated with growing confidence for the rest of the season.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and@SennettTuckeron X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.