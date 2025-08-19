NC State 2027 Commit Gains Virginia Tech Offer
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting future classes. They have landed players from many different states, and have done a good job being able to get their name out there for prospects.
They have landed 18 commits in the 2026 class thus far, as they have landed what many would consider a smaller number of commits than they would like. The Wolfpack have been able to land recruits all over the place. The Wolfpack has offered many different players in the 2027 recruiting class, which has led to a commitment of their lone prospect in the class thus far.
The Wolfpack has one commit on the 2027 class at this time, is their lone commit in the class is 2027 running back Christian Freeman. Freeman is one of the better running backs in the country, and resides in the state of North Carolina, which made the Wolfpack's connection with him much stronger. They did a great job recruiting the prospect early on, which led to his early commitment.
Freeman committed to the Wolfpack over many different schools, and many other programs have been looking to stick their nose in his recruitment, as a new school recently offered the commitment. The commit announced on his X page that he has gained his next D1 offer.
"I am blessed to receive another D1 offer from @HokiesFB. @CoachEBrooks @CoachPrioleauVT @E_clazz @Bulldog_Recruit @Mrlockdown_92 @NPCoachJeff @TomLoy247 @JoelBryantHSOT @247recruiting @on3recruits @Rivals"
The Wolfpack commit is someone who is already in a great spot in his commitment, and this offer doesn't scream danger for the Wolfpack. I believe the talented prospect is one of the better players in the country, and for him to gain the attention he has already shown, he has true talent. The Wolfpack sure seems to be solidified in his recruitment at this time, and this doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.
The Wolfpack will continue to recruit around the prospect, but things seem to be going well at many different positions. The great thing that the Wolfpack commit brings is that the Wolfpack no longer has to recruit the position as heavily, because the NC State Wolfpack can be fine if they only opted to take one running back in the 202u recruiting cycle, and for that, it makes him an important commit.
