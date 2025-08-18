Who is NC State's Top 2027 WR Target?
The NC State Wolfpack have been looking to recruit players extremely early, which allows them to become one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to certain players. Kids at the age they are recruiting often take relationships seriously, and taking the initiative early on to offer a prospect is great.
The Wolfpack have been looking to land the talented prospects in the country, even from the younger classes, but their focus is to show the initiative that could land them in a good place with the prospects later on.
Unfortunately, they have yet to be able to go fully in with the recruiting classes of 2028 and 2029 because they can't hold communication with these classes at this time. This is because kids at that age can not converse with the coaches; instead, they can only have face-to-face communication through visits. The Wolfpack and the remainder of the nation can only communicate with the class of 2027 and 2026 at this time, which will be the focus for every program in the nation.
The Wolfpack have started to identify guys that could be at the top of their list in the 2027 class, with many names that come to mind. We have been on record determining that the son of NFL Legend Philip Rivers, Gunner Rivers, is likely both the No. 1 player in the class at the QB position and the class as a whole. They have also landed their 2027 running back, so it is safe to ask, who is the top wide receiver target for the program in the class?
There are many names to argue is the No. 1 player at the wide receiver position, but one that comes to mind on my recruiting board is Jailyn Moore. Moore is one of the better players in the state at the wide receiver position, who is feeling the early love from NC State. This is something that I think of, as he is planning to take his time with his recruitment, which makes me believe he is being recruited heavily by NC State.
Moore has a huge season coming up that will give the NC State Wolfpack more competition, which leads me to project multiple teams to offer him sooner rather than later. I expect him to solidify himself as one of the better wide receivers in the state of North Carolina in the 2027 recruiting class.
