WATCH: Wolfpack Target Chris Miller Shows Out in Season Debut
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to recruiting players at the highest level, regardless of the class they are recruiting. Despite not being able to hold active communication with the 2028 class when it comes to phone calls, the Wolfpack has still made its presence felt. They have been recruiting the better players in the class at a plethora of different positions, but with the 2028 class far off the QB position has started to take priority.
More times than not, the first position a school will target is the QB position, because these players will typically commit before the majority of the field announces their commitment.
You will have a few players outside the QB position announce their commitment before the QBs, but for the most part, these QBs will be looking to find their home pretty quickly. The NC State Wolfpack has already started to look into recruiting one QB. That QB is Chris Miller. Miller is a 2028 quarterback from the Peach State, as he attends a high school in Kennesaw, Georgia. Miller attends Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, and is arguably the best 2028 QB in the class when you watch his film. He continued to impress people who evaluated him in the off-season and is primed for a huge season this year.
He competed in his first regular-season game of the season and had an excellent showing. He helped lead his team down the field multiple times and looked good in the pocket for most of the night. He faced a really good Harrison Hoyas program that walked away with the win, but sometimes it isn't about winning and losing when you are being personally evaluated.
To say the least, the talented QB is one to watch for the 2028 class, as he is making big improvements thus far, and is set to improve even more as the season goes on. I believe we are going to see him grow up in the system, but more importantly, we are going to see him make a difference in the 2028 class, with plenty of room to spare for mistakes, because his talent is out of this ballpark.
You can check out the Kennesaw Mountain quarterback's highlights below, as he had an excellent game to kick off his sophomore season against one of the most intriguing teams in the state of GA.