Why Caden Fordham is Key For Wolfpack's Success
With the college football season quickly approaching, it is time for teams to put together their final thoughts as they are getting ready for fall camp.
For the North Carolina State Wolfpack football team, they have a lot of work to do before it start the new season. The Wolfpack did not have a good football team last season overall. They had sparks from last season from time to time, that they would see what the team could potentially look like if they were consistent. But this season, the Wolfpack are looking to fix that and have a good bounce-back season.
They have a lot of players who are looking to take the next step to be better for the team next season. That is what is big for them this fall, and they will make sure they are holding themselves accountable next season.
One part of the team that will need to get better next season to give the team the boost it needs is the defense. The defense did not have a good year last season, and now they are looking to change that in 2025. They have the right players to change that, and it is going to help get back players from last season's team.
One player that is going to be important for the Wolfpack next season is linebacker Caden Fordham. He was a big part last season, and this season he is looking to take the next step to become a good linebacker in all of college football.
"Full disclosure, Fordham would have been higher on this list if not for his injury," said Michael Clark of 247Sports. "Before going any further, everything I've heard suggests he'll be fully cleared for the start of fall camp. But when practice begins, Fordham will only be nine and half months removed from knee surgery."
"Regardless of him being cleared, does Fordham show any signs of the injury? That's the question. Outside Fordham, the only player on the roster with substantial experience at Mike linebacker is Norfolk State transfer . Thus, it's critical that Fordham is as close to 100 percent as possible."
"Lastly, State's linebacker group struggled mightily at times last season. Obviously, Fordham missing half the season was a big part. Given the questions at all three levels of the Wolfpack's defense, State not only needs him healthy, but to take a step forward in his final season."
The Wolfpack is going to be looking to have a better defense, and if they can get Fordham at 100 percent, they are going to be in a good place.