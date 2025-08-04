Wolfpack Quarterback Gets Endorsement From Analysts
It's become more and more apparent that the key to North Carolina State's upcoming season is sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. That opinion was bolstered when the "PFF College Football Show" took time to discuss and praise Bailey on their show.
Hosts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman broke down every team in the ACC, including the NC State Wolfpack, led by head coach Dave Doeren. Wasserman was bullish when discussing the ceiling of the Wolfpack and emphasized Bailey's importance.
"He impressed as a true freshman last year, Bailey did," Wasserman said. "He's a long, lanky, tall pocket passer. He can move a little bit but you're going to see him more-so succeeding from the pocket."
Bailey finished the 2024 season with a 74.3 passing grade as a true freshman, which was the best passing grade of any true freshman quarterback. That achievement meant he beat out well-known freshman quarterbacks like DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola.
While the analysts focused on Bailey's build being more that of a true pocket passer, they didn't ignore what Bailey achieved on the ground as a true freshman.
"He did also force 28 missed tackles on 81 carries," Wasserman said. "Not a blazer, but a guy who does have enough mobility. For me, as with any young guys... don't stare down your first read ... and one of the big things as a runner, skinnier guy and dynamic athlete, I get it. He wants to lay it on the line for his time. Don't take so many hits."
Wasserman reiterated that many college quarterbacks make a leap in their sophomore year, particularly when it comes to ball security. Bailey threw 10 interceptions as a true freshman, but also entered the season as a legitimate backup before Grayson McCall medically retired from football after suffering too many concussions during his lengthy college career. He was immediately thrust into action and punished by a Tennessee team that went on to the College Football Playoff, After that, like the analysts from PFF said, Bailey found his stride as a freshman.
While all the attention the young quarterback received throughout the summer feels good for the North Carolina State program, the team will have to focus on its primary task of winning football games. That task starts with a rematch against East Carolina in just a few weeks.
