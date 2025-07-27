One Important Piece For NC State Football's Success
The North Carolina State Football team is getting set for fall camp. Their season is also here, and they want to have a better one than they did a season.
There is a lot of confidence surrounding the Wolfpack that they will have a better season in 2025. They have a lot of key players coming back this season, and they also went after some players in the transfer portal that will have a key role on this year's team.
One thing that the team is going to focus on in camp is the team's defense. The team needs to be better on the defensive side of the ball. If they can get that boost on the defense side of the ball, it is going to be great to see what the season is going to look like.
It is going to be interesting to see what scheme the defense runs this season as well. There are a couple of moving parts on the defensive side of the ball, and they expect it to make them better.
One key player on the defensive side of the ball is going to be cornerback Devon Marshall. Last season, Marshall was a key part of the defense as well. He is going to look to be better this season, and he is going to be the leader for the backside of the defense.
"Marshall is State's most experienced returning corner. Last season, which was his first with the Wolfpack, Marshall played in all 13 games, including five starts. He finished his junior year with 33 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble," said Michael Clark of 247Sports.
"Between players exhausting their eligibility and transferring, State's secondary was decimated after the 2024 season. Before going further, to the Pack's credit, it added four transfer defensive backs. Regardless, Marshall's experience last year and at Villanova, make him very valuable to the 2025 Wolfpack, especially with the aforementioned questions at all three levels of the Wolfpack's defense."
"Last fall, he was solid for State. There is young depth behind him, but far from proven heading into a critical season for the Wolfpack. Can Marshall take his game to the next level this fall? That's the question because the Pack is counting on him to play a much bigger role in his final season."
With an improved defense this season, the Wolfpack can be competitive in the ACC. It is going to have to start fast if they want to see that happen.