JJ Johnson Will Guide Wolfpack's Secondary
The North Carolina State Football team is looking to have a good season. They will go into camp with a lot of excitement with the new players and the returning players they have. There is a lot of confidence that the Wolfpack will be able to turn it around in 2025.
There is a lot of upside with this team, and now they will have to create that chemistry with each other and bring it out in the new season.
One player that the Wolfpack team added this offseason was safety graduate transfer JJ Johnson. Johnson comes over from Georgia State, where he had a great career. Now he is looking to give the Wolfpack defense an extra boost at the safety position. Johnson is going into his final season in college football, and you know he is going to try to make a mark for the 2026 NFL Draft.
But for the Wolfpack, Johnson is going to be a good safety to have in the back end of their defense. He gives the defense a veteran presence back there and some one that they can rely on at any point of the game.
• Named 2024 College Football Network All-Sun Belt Third-Team Defense and was an Athlon Sports Pre-Season All-Sun Belt Second-Team mention.
• Starting safety, he finished as the team’s leading tackler with 69 on the season, including a team-best 38 solo tackles.
• Broke up six passes, the second-highest mark on the team.
• Matched a career-high with 10 tackles against App State and again against James Madison.
• Recorded eight tackles including a shared tackle for loss in the team’s victory at Texas State.
"Johnson transferred to Georgia State in 2022 where he began his career at cornerback before moving to safety late in the year," said Michael Clark of 247Sports.
"His first year with the Panthers, Johnson played in 11 games and totaled 20 tackles, including one for loss and a pass breakup. The following season in 2023, Johnson earned one of the Panthers' starting safety spots and went on to have an impressive campaign, recording 61 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two pass breakups and two interceptions, which led to him being named honorable mention All-Sun Belt."
Now the Wolfpack will have a reliable safety. They will look to figure out the rest of the defense. But the defense is going to have to be better if they want to reach the goals they have for 2025.